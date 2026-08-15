ETV Bharat / state

Three Sahariya Girls Die Of Electrocution In Rajasthan's Baran

Police personnel at the site where three Sahariya girls died of electrocution in Fatehpur village, Baran. ( Etv Bharat )

Baran: Three Sahariya girls died of electrocution in a tragic incident in Fatehpur village under the Sadar police station jurisdiction, officials said on Saturday. The incident plunged the village into mourning. Sahariya tribe is categorised as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG).

According to the police, the family from the Nihal Devi area of Madhya Pradesh had come to Fatehpur village for agricultural labour. During this time, the three girls came in contact with an electric current from a cooler.

Sadar police station area officer Naval Kishore Meena said three daughters of Madanlal Sahariya, a resident of Nihaldevi in Madhya Pradesh, who was working as an agricultural labourer in Fatehpur village, died after the cooler became electrified.

The deceased have been identified as Avantika (6), Saloni (4) and Sandhya (2). Police have initiated necessary action in connection with the incident. Preliminary information suggests that the accident occurred after the cooler became electrified.