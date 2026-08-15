Three Sahariya Girls Die Of Electrocution In Rajasthan's Baran
Three Sahariya girls aged six, four and two died after receiving an electric shock from a cooler in Rajasthan's Baran district.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Baran: Three Sahariya girls died of electrocution in a tragic incident in Fatehpur village under the Sadar police station jurisdiction, officials said on Saturday. The incident plunged the village into mourning. Sahariya tribe is categorised as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG).
According to the police, the family from the Nihal Devi area of Madhya Pradesh had come to Fatehpur village for agricultural labour. During this time, the three girls came in contact with an electric current from a cooler.
Sadar police station area officer Naval Kishore Meena said three daughters of Madanlal Sahariya, a resident of Nihaldevi in Madhya Pradesh, who was working as an agricultural labourer in Fatehpur village, died after the cooler became electrified.
The deceased have been identified as Avantika (6), Saloni (4) and Sandhya (2). Police have initiated necessary action in connection with the incident. Preliminary information suggests that the accident occurred after the cooler became electrified.
However, police are investigating the cause of the electric shock and the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As soon as news of the incident spread, panic gripped the surrounding area. Family members and villagers tried to save the girls, but they had already died by then. The Sadar police were informed, following which a police team reached the spot and took stock of the situation.
After the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family. Following this, the family members left for Nihal Devi in Madhya Pradesh with the bodies.
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