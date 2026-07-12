ETV Bharat / state

Three Publishers Arrested Over Books 'Praising' Jammu And Kashmir Separatists

Jammu: The Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested three publishers in connection with the investigation into two controversial books allegedly glorifying separatist leaders and containing objectionable material, officials said on Sunday.

The arrested publishers have been identified as Inderpaul of Oberoi Book Service, Bahu Plaza, Jammu and Amardeep Singh and Girish Arora of Noida-based Dominant Publishers.

The arrests follow an FIR registered by the Counter Intelligence unit on July 4 under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including charges related to criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, endangering the sovereignty and integrity of India, and circulating objectionable material.

The investigation began after authorities received complaints that two books available in government school libraries allegedly glorified separatist leaders. The books under scrutiny are "Personalities and Legends of J&K", authored by Hilal Ahmed and Santosh Meena, and "Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir", written by Sushant Giri. Officials said copies of the books had been distributed to government schools across several districts.