Three Publishers Arrested Over Books 'Praising' Jammu And Kashmir Separatists
Publishers from Jammu and Noida held over books allegedly glorifying separatist leaders; digital records seized as probe widens.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Jammu: The Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested three publishers in connection with the investigation into two controversial books allegedly glorifying separatist leaders and containing objectionable material, officials said on Sunday.
The arrested publishers have been identified as Inderpaul of Oberoi Book Service, Bahu Plaza, Jammu and Amardeep Singh and Girish Arora of Noida-based Dominant Publishers.
The arrests follow an FIR registered by the Counter Intelligence unit on July 4 under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including charges related to criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity, endangering the sovereignty and integrity of India, and circulating objectionable material.
The investigation began after authorities received complaints that two books available in government school libraries allegedly glorified separatist leaders. The books under scrutiny are "Personalities and Legends of J&K", authored by Hilal Ahmed and Santosh Meena, and "Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir", written by Sushant Giri. Officials said copies of the books had been distributed to government schools across several districts.
According to officials, 123 copies of one title were supplied to schools in Jammu, Ramban and Udhampur, while 128 copies of another were distributed to schools in Jammu and Baramulla.
Officials said searches conducted during the investigation led to the seizure of paper records and digital material from the publishers' premises. "The three publishers have been taken into custody for questioning,” officials said.
Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha suspended eight School Education Department employees, terminated the services of a contractual employee and ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter. The School Education Department has also directed the immediate withdrawal of the books from all government school libraries after finding their contents "highly inappropriate."
The controversy has triggered sharp political reactions, with several parties, including the BJP and the Congress, demanding strict action against those responsible for publishing and circulating the books.
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