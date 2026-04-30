ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Custodial Death: 3 Police Personnel Suspended After Arrested Youth Found Dead In Dabugaon PS

Bhubaneswar: Three police personnel were suspended on Thursday for negligence in duty after a 23-year-old man, arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of a minor girl, allegedly died by suicide inside Dabugaon police station premises in Nabarangpur district.

The suspended personnel have been identified as Sub-Inspector Bikram Sahu and jawans Karna Pujari and Budhiram Majhi of Dabugaon police station.

“Preliminary investigation has established that negligence on the part of these three personnel led to the accused taking the extreme step inside the police station. Hence, they have been suspended, and further action will be taken,” Nabarangpur Superintendent of Police Sandeep Sampat Madkar said.

The deceased, a resident of Medana panchayat under Dabugaon police limits, was found dead inside the lock-up on Wednesday morning. He had been arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged kidnapping and was scheduled to be produced in court. However, before being presented in court, the accused allegedly died by suicide.