Three SHOs Among 4 Killed After Car Collides With Truck In Bihar's Begusarai
A serious collision involving a car and a truck claimed the lives of three station house officers and a driver.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
Patna: Three station house officers (SHOs) posted in Madhepura district of Bihar and their driver were killed in a road accident on National Highway-31 in Begusarai district during the early hours of Friday.
The mishap took place at Sahebpur Kamal when the car in which the police officers were travelling, rammed into a truck. It is not yet clear whether the truck was stationary or moving.
The impact was so severe that the four-wheeler turned into a mangled heap of metal and remained trapped beneath the backside of the larger vehicle.
The deceased have been identified as Ratwara SHO Sajan Kumar, Aarar SHO Amarendra Gyanendra, Belari SHO Neeraj Kumar, and the driver of the ill-fated vehicle, Jyotish Kumar. While Gyanendra and Neeraj Kumar, along with the driver Neeraj died on the spot, Sajan was taken to Sadar Hospital Begusarai where he succumbed to the injuries, officials said.
Following the incident, Begusarai superintendent of police (SP) Maneesh and other senior officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The bodies were recovered and sent for postmortem.
"Three serving SHOs and a private driver have been killed in the accident that occurred between 12:30 AM and 1 AM. The police officers were returning to Madhepura after attending a training programme in Patna and their vehicle dashed into a truck. We are conducting further investigation into the matter," SP Maneesh said.
The incident has triggered a wave of grief and shock across the police department, particularly in Madhepura district, where the officers were posted. Senior officials from Madhepura district have also proceeded to Begusarai to monitor the situation and coordinate further action.
Chief minister Samrat Choudhary, in a post on X, expressed grief on the untimely demise of the three SHOs and the driver. "The news of the untimely demise of three Station House Officers and the vehicle driver in the horrific road accident in Begusarai is extremely heartbreaking and distressing. This irreparable loss is a profound blow to the entire police family. I pray to God for eternal peace for the departed souls and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families," the CM said.
The administration is currently gathering details related to the accident, including the condition and positioning of the parked truck, road visibility, and other possible factors that may have contributed to the crash.
Meanwhile, the families of the deceased are on their way to Begusarai and Madhepura, where the deceased are expected to be cremated with full police honours.