ETV Bharat / state

Three SHOs Among 4 Killed After Car Collides With Truck In Bihar's Begusarai

Patna: Three station house officers (SHOs) posted in Madhepura district of Bihar and their driver were killed in a road accident on National Highway-31 in Begusarai district during the early hours of Friday.

The mishap took place at Sahebpur Kamal when the car in which the police officers were travelling, rammed into a truck. It is not yet clear whether the truck was stationary or moving.

The impact was so severe that the four-wheeler turned into a mangled heap of metal and remained trapped beneath the backside of the larger vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Ratwara SHO Sajan Kumar, Aarar SHO Amarendra Gyanendra, Belari SHO Neeraj Kumar, and the driver of the ill-fated vehicle, Jyotish Kumar. While Gyanendra and Neeraj Kumar, along with the driver Neeraj died on the spot, Sajan was taken to Sadar Hospital Begusarai where he succumbed to the injuries, officials said.

Following the incident, Begusarai superintendent of police (SP) Maneesh and other senior officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The bodies were recovered and sent for postmortem.