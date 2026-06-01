ETV Bharat / state

Father, Son Among Three Killed After Toxic Gas Leak In Ludhiana Factory

Ludhiana: Three persons died, and two others were hospitalised after a suspected toxic gas leak in a machine tool factory in Punjab's Ludhiana late on Sunday.

The incident took place while the workers were cleaning the garbage on the premises of Deeps Tool Private Limited in Ghoda Colony. A total of five persons were rushed to the hospital, among whom three died during treatment.

The other two are stable and are under medical observation, sources said. The deceased include one Man Singh and his son, Amit. The identity of the third person who lost their life could not be determined immediately.

On the other hand, the leaders of the workers' union said the accident happened due to the negligence of the factory owner. They demanded that action be taken against the factory owner.