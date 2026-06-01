Father, Son Among Three Killed After Toxic Gas Leak In Ludhiana Factory
The incident took place while the workers were cleaning the garbage on the premises of Deeps Tools Private Limited.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Ludhiana: Three persons died, and two others were hospitalised after a suspected toxic gas leak in a machine tool factory in Punjab's Ludhiana late on Sunday.
The incident took place while the workers were cleaning the garbage on the premises of Deeps Tool Private Limited in Ghoda Colony. A total of five persons were rushed to the hospital, among whom three died during treatment.
The other two are stable and are under medical observation, sources said. The deceased include one Man Singh and his son, Amit. The identity of the third person who lost their life could not be determined immediately.
On the other hand, the leaders of the workers' union said the accident happened due to the negligence of the factory owner. They demanded that action be taken against the factory owner.
Meanwhile, preliminary findings indicate that the workers descended into the sewer line without any mandatory safety kits or protective gear.
They were quickly overcome by toxic fumes building up inside the line.
Meanwhile, ACP Inderjit Singh Bopa Rai said he had received news of the death of three persons, after which he reached the spot. He said the accident occurred due to the release of poisonous gas in the factory, which is being investigated.
SDM Jasleen Bhullar also said that an investigation would be held into this matter. The SDM said that different teams have been formed for the investigation.
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