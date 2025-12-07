Three Killed, As Many Injured In Road Mishap In UP's Gonda
The deceased and the injured were travelling in a car which collided head-on with bus near Anbhula village on Ayodhya-Gonda highway.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 4:54 PM IST
Gonda: Three members of a family were killed in a head-on collision between a Uttarakhand Roadways bus and a car near Anbhula village on Ayodhya-Gonda highway under Wazirganj police station on Sunday.
Three others including three-year-old girl were injured in the mishap. Police said the occupants of the car were enroute to Ayodhya airport from Gonda when the vehicle was hit by bus of the Uttarakhand Roadways.
Additional Superintendent of Police, West, Radheshyam Rai said the deceased include a woman and her two sons. He said the car's passengers had been to Gonda to attend a marriage. "They were enroute to Ayodhya airport for their return journey to Bengaluru by air when the mishap occurred," Rai said.
He said the car collided head-on with a roadways bus near Anbhula turn. Five passengers of the car were critically injured in the accident. Police arrived at the spot immediately after receiving information. The victims, with the help of locals, were rescued and taken to the hospital, where Nita Agarwal (40), and her sons, Akshat and Ashu, both aged 22, died during treatment.
Three other injured persons, including Neha Gupta, the three-year-old girl and another yet to be identified, are undergoing treatment at Gonda district hospital. Police have taken the bodies into custody and sent them for postmortem. A case has been registered and probe is on.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi took cognisance of the road accident and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister directed officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite relief work. He also directed for better treatment of the injured.
Also Read
One Killed, Four Injured In Road Mishap In Chhattisgarh's Surajpur