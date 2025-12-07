ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, As Many Injured In Road Mishap In UP's Gonda

Gonda: Three members of a family were killed in a head-on collision between a Uttarakhand Roadways bus and a car near Anbhula village on Ayodhya-Gonda highway under Wazirganj police station on Sunday.

Three others including three-year-old girl were injured in the mishap. Police said the occupants of the car were enroute to Ayodhya airport from Gonda when the vehicle was hit by bus of the Uttarakhand Roadways.

Additional Superintendent of Police, West, Radheshyam Rai said the deceased include a woman and her two sons. He said the car's passengers had been to Gonda to attend a marriage. "They were enroute to Ayodhya airport for their return journey to Bengaluru by air when the mishap occurred," Rai said.