Three People Found Dead In Rented House At Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh
Police suspect a violent fight among three hearing and speech-impaired people after their bodies were recovered from a rented house in Prayagraj.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Prayagraj: Three bodies were found under suspicious circumstances inside a rented house in the Garhi Kala locality of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday.
The deceased include a man and two women, all of whom were hearing and speech impaired. Police suspect they died following a violent altercation among themselves, though the exact cause will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.
According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ravi Kumar Gupta, the three had been living for the past few months in a rented house owned by Sushila Devi in the Shahganj police station area. On Tuesday morning, when there was no movement inside the room for a long time and the door remained unopened, the landlady went inside and found the three lying dead.
She immediately informed the police, who reached the spot, took custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem while launching an investigation.
During questioning, residents told police that the deceased comprised a husband and wife along with another woman. All three were hearing and speech impaired and earned a living by collecting scrap and waste.
Preliminary investigation suggests the trio got into an argument on Tuesday morning. The dispute allegedly escalated into a violent fight during which they attacked one another with a sharp object, resulting in all three dying on the spot. Police said visible injury marks were found on the bodies.
A forensic team and senior police officials examined the crime scene and collected evidence.
ACP Ravi Kumar Gupta said prima facie the case does not appear to involve robbery or an external dispute. "Initial findings indicate it was an internal altercation. Forensic evidence is being collected and the exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report," he said.
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