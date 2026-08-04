ETV Bharat / state

Three People Found Dead In Rented House At Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

People outside the house where three people were found dead in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. ( ETV Bharat )

Prayagraj: Three bodies were found under suspicious circumstances inside a rented house in the Garhi Kala locality of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday.

The deceased include a man and two women, all of whom were hearing and speech impaired. Police suspect they died following a violent altercation among themselves, though the exact cause will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ravi Kumar Gupta, the three had been living for the past few months in a rented house owned by Sushila Devi in the Shahganj police station area. On Tuesday morning, when there was no movement inside the room for a long time and the door remained unopened, the landlady went inside and found the three lying dead.

She immediately informed the police, who reached the spot, took custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem while launching an investigation.