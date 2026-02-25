Three Patents, One Legal Battle: Ayaz Mulla Of Belagavi Is Engineering A Safer, Connected India
February 25, 2026
Belagavi: Born in a middle-class family and educated in a government school, a rural talent from Belagavi district of Karnataka has achieved an extraordinary feat, having developed software and apps that provide solutions to the country's critical social problems.
Mohammad Ayaz Mulla, the software engineer, has received three patents. Preventing road accidents and providing free internet to all the people of the country is his big dream. Now, an American giant company is angry that his company has been named after it, and Ayaz is in the news for starting a legal battle.
42-year-old Ayaz Mulla, who hails from Pattankudi village in Nipani tehsil and is currently a resident of Belagavi, has founded Anthropic Software Company. A BE Computer Science graduate, he has patented a driving safety app in 2018 and a WiFi monitoring app in 2022.
Mohammed, who has worked in many MNCs, later switched to his own enterprise. He founded Anthropic Software Pvt. Ltd. Technologies in 2017. Many accidents happen when someone driving starts talking on a mobile phone. With the aim of avoiding this, he first invented the 'Quick Tunes' app for driving safety and call management.
It was patented by the Indian Patent Office on December 26, 2017. Similarly, the 'WiFi Monetization' technological system app, which was created with the aim of providing internet to everyone at low cost or for free, was also patented on December 22, 2022.
"I have prepared the 'Quick Tunes' app with the aim of preventing road accidents. This app is available on the Play Store. Based on the speed of the vehicle, if someone calls, a text message and voice message will go to them saying that 'they are driving... they cannot receive your call now...'," he told ETV Bharat.
"This can easily prevent accidents. The Karnataka government has provided a grant of 12 lakhs in 2021 for this work. If this app is adopted by all the people of the country, road accidents can be prevented to a large extent," he claimed.
The 'Quick Tune' app is not only helpful in preventing road accidents, but also does call management. It saves you from the annoyance of phone calls when you are busy with any work. After that, everyone who called them will receive a text message. Then they can call and talk to each other, he explained.
Along with driving safety and call management patents, Ayaz has introduced a 'WiFi monetization' technological system called DopaNet, which will revolutionise the Internet field.
"We have prepared a plan to provide unlimited Internet at 100 Mbps for Rs 200 for one month. Many Internet service providers are our partners, and we are providing the net in collaboration with them. Thus, we have prepared a proposal to provide free WiFi to all the villages of Belagavi district and submitted it to the Karnataka government. Work will start after getting permission," he said.
"An agreement has been reached with Big Ventures Company to provide a network to 30 lakh homes. The turnover is estimated to be one thousand crores every year. There are talks about providing a network to all the colleges under the jurisdiction of Rani Channamma University," he added.
Ayaz’s father, Anis Mulla, is an Ayurvedic doctor, while his mother, Saeeda Mulla, is a housewife. Mohammed completed his secondary education from KP High School, Nippani and completed his PUC Science from G.I. Bagewadi PU College. After this, he completed his BE Computer Science degree from Basaveshwar Engineering College, Bagalkot.
"After starting Anthropic, I dedicated myself to it fully. During this period, I have received three patents. In addition, our company is taking care of the comprehensive management of 400 schools and colleges through an app," he said.
"With the good intention of benefiting the candidates of competitive exams, CET, NEET, JEE in 2024, we are preparing smart books and videos and distributing them at a low cost. We aim to distribute smart books to 10 lakh students for the recruitment of over 150 government jobs, including NEET, CET, JEE, UPSC, NDA, KPSC, out of which we plan to give free books to 50,000 students. Children from poor families cannot afford to spend lakhs of rupees on coaching. Our smart books will be very beneficial for them," he said.
Mohammed's brother, Mohammed Ali Munna, said, "I joined my brother's Anthropic Company when I was in my final year of engineering. We worked day and night and obtained three patents. We had a big dream that this would be good for us and all the people. Just as we were moving towards that goal, the American Anthropic Company dealt us a big blow. This has hurt us a lot. However, we are confident that we will get justice in the legal battle."
