Three Patents, One Legal Battle: Ayaz Mulla Of Belagavi Is Engineering A Safer, Connected India

Belagavi: Born in a middle-class family and educated in a government school, a rural talent from Belagavi district of Karnataka has achieved an extraordinary feat, having developed software and apps that provide solutions to the country's critical social problems.

Mohammad Ayaz Mulla, the software engineer, has received three patents. Preventing road accidents and providing free internet to all the people of the country is his big dream. Now, an American giant company is angry that his company has been named after it, and Ayaz is in the news for starting a legal battle.

42-year-old Ayaz Mulla, who hails from Pattankudi village in Nipani tehsil and is currently a resident of Belagavi, has founded Anthropic Software Company. A BE Computer Science graduate, he has patented a driving safety app in 2018 and a WiFi monitoring app in 2022.

Mohammed, who has worked in many MNCs, later switched to his own enterprise. He founded Anthropic Software Pvt. Ltd. Technologies in 2017. Many accidents happen when someone driving starts talking on a mobile phone. With the aim of avoiding this, he first invented the 'Quick Tunes' app for driving safety and call management.

It was patented by the Indian Patent Office on December 26, 2017. Similarly, the 'WiFi Monetization' technological system app, which was created with the aim of providing internet to everyone at low cost or for free, was also patented on December 22, 2022.

"I have prepared the 'Quick Tunes' app with the aim of preventing road accidents. This app is available on the Play Store. Based on the speed of the vehicle, if someone calls, a text message and voice message will go to them saying that 'they are driving... they cannot receive your call now...'," he told ETV Bharat.

"This can easily prevent accidents. The Karnataka government has provided a grant of 12 lakhs in 2021 for this work. If this app is adopted by all the people of the country, road accidents can be prevented to a large extent," he claimed.

The 'Quick Tune' app is not only helpful in preventing road accidents, but also does call management. It saves you from the annoyance of phone calls when you are busy with any work. After that, everyone who called them will receive a text message. Then they can call and talk to each other, he explained.