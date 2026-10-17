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Three Painted Rock Shelters In Agra May Soon Become Monument Of National Importance

FILE- Union Minister of Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: A cluster of three separate painted rock shelters located at different villages in Agra in Uttar Pradesh may soon get the status of a monument of national importance, with the government issuing a gazette notification.

The government has declared its intention to declare the cluster a monument of national importance and invited objections, if any, from the public. The gazette notification was issued on October 14 by the Ministry of Culture. Besides, the government on Friday also issued a notification on the same lines for a site located at Chabimura-Devtamura in Gomati district of Tripura.

The site, Pancha Devata panel spread over 0.55 acres, comes under the government of Tripura, according to the details shared in the notification. "Whereas, the Central Government is of the opinion that the ancient monument, as specified in the site plan and schedule annexed hereto, is a monument of national importance; now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 (24 of 1958), the Central Government hereby gives notice of its intention to declare the said ancient monument to be of national importance," it reads.