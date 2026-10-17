Three Painted Rock Shelters In Agra May Soon Become Monument Of National Importance
The objections, if any, received from any person with respect to this notification within period so specified shall be taken into consideration by central government.
By PTI
Published : October 17, 2026 at 7:59 AM IST
New Delhi: A cluster of three separate painted rock shelters located at different villages in Agra in Uttar Pradesh may soon get the status of a monument of national importance, with the government issuing a gazette notification.
The government has declared its intention to declare the cluster a monument of national importance and invited objections, if any, from the public. The gazette notification was issued on October 14 by the Ministry of Culture. Besides, the government on Friday also issued a notification on the same lines for a site located at Chabimura-Devtamura in Gomati district of Tripura.
The site, Pancha Devata panel spread over 0.55 acres, comes under the government of Tripura, according to the details shared in the notification.
"Whereas, the Central Government is of the opinion that the ancient monument, as specified in the site plan and schedule annexed hereto, is a monument of national importance; now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 (24 of 1958), the Central Government hereby gives notice of its intention to declare the said ancient monument to be of national importance," it reads.
Any objection to the declaration of the said ancient monument to be of national importance may be made within a "period of two months" from the date of issue of this notification by any interested person in the said ancient monument to the Director General, Archaeological Survey of India, 24 Tilak Marg, New Delhi-110001 (dg.asi@gov.in), it adds.
The objections, if any, received from any person with respect to this notification within the period so specified shall be taken into consideration by the central government, the notification reads.
The October 14 notification mentions the same text and details about the three sites -- painted rock shelter, known as Cheel-Ki Gupha, at village Rasulpur; painted rock shelter, known as Nai-Ki Gupha, at village Patsal; and painted rock shelter at village Jajauli (Madanpura) in Agra -- under the Uttar Pradesh government.