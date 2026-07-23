Three Of Five Women Who Developed Complications Post C-section Surgeries At Telangana Hospital Stable
Five women, out of 10, who underwent C-section surgeries at a government hospital at Banswada in the district on July 9 and 10, developed complications
By PTI
Published : July 23, 2026 at 8:47 AM IST
Hyderabad: Three of the five women who developed complications after undergoing Caesarean section surgeries at a government hospital in Kamareddy district recently are stable, a health official said on Wednesday.
The three women, who are being treated at the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here, have been shifted from ICU to General Wards after their health condition improved since their admission last week, M Vijay Bhaskar, in-charge district coordinator of health services (DCHS), Kamareddy, told PTI.
Five women, out of 10, who underwent C-section surgeries at a government hospital at Banswada in the district on July 9 and 10, developed complications, following which the Telangana government ordered an inquiry. The five women were initially shifted to Government General Hospital, Nizamabad, and subsequently to NIMS.
While three of the five women are undergoing treatment, two have already been discharged. The health official said one patient developed chest pain and hypertension on the night of July 10, while four others complained of health issues, including low urine output and decreased platelet count, over the next two days.
He said an inquiry was ordered by the government and senior gynaecologists conducted the probe on July 14. They have submitted a report to the government.
Also, officials from Telangana Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMSIDC) inspected the labour room and operation theatre in the hospital.
"...so far no evidence of negligence has been established. All the surgical protocols were followed," he said, adding samples of the pre-operative to post-operative medicines (drugs which were given to the patients) have been subjected to examination by the government, and the reports are awaited.
The issue also triggered a war of words between the opposition BRS and the ruling Congress. BRS MLA T Harish Rao, who visited the patients at NIMS here on July 20, alleged that the Congress government did not show even a minimum response to the issue.
He quoted a patient attendant as having said that operation theatre maintenance was not up to the mark and that expired medicines were given to them. He demanded that a comprehensive inquiry be conducted into the issue and action taken against those responsible. However, Congress MLC Addanki Dayakar hit out at Rao.
Dayakar claimed that four women died due to botched family planning operations at a government hospital when Rao was health minister during the previous BRS regime.
State Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha is now taking measures to improve things in government hospitals. As many as 15,000 posts in the health department have been filled during the last two-and-a-half years of Congress government, Dayakar said. The women who developed complications in Kamareddy district were admitted to the NIMS, and an enquiry was ordered on July 13 itself, the Congress MLC said.
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