ETV Bharat / state

Three Of Five Women Who Developed Complications Post C-section Surgeries At Telangana Hospital Stable

Hyderabad: Three of the five women who developed complications after undergoing Caesarean section surgeries at a government hospital in Kamareddy district recently are stable, a health official said on Wednesday.

The three women, who are being treated at the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here, have been shifted from ICU to General Wards after their health condition improved since their admission last week, M Vijay Bhaskar, in-charge district coordinator of health services (DCHS), Kamareddy, told PTI.

Five women, out of 10, who underwent C-section surgeries at a government hospital at Banswada in the district on July 9 and 10, developed complications, following which the Telangana government ordered an inquiry. The five women were initially shifted to Government General Hospital, Nizamabad, and subsequently to NIMS.

While three of the five women are undergoing treatment, two have already been discharged. The health official said one patient developed chest pain and hypertension on the night of July 10, while four others complained of health issues, including low urine output and decreased platelet count, over the next two days.

He said an inquiry was ordered by the government and senior gynaecologists conducted the probe on July 14. They have submitted a report to the government.

Also, officials from Telangana Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMSIDC) inspected the labour room and operation theatre in the hospital.