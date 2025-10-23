Three Of Family Killed In Horrific Uttarakhand Road Accident
October 23, 2025
Khatima: Three persons were killed in a horrific road accident in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand when a car they were travelling in lost control and fell into a 200-metre-deep ravine near Devkhal on the Gopeshwar-Pokhari road on Thursday.
Locals said four people were travelling in the car, and one of them sustained grievous injury while the other three were killed in the mishap. The injured person has been rushed to the district hospital in Gopeshwar for treatment.
The accident was so horrific that the car caught fire immediately after falling into the ravine. According to sources, the vehicle was going from Devkhal to Pokhari when the accident occurred near Devkhal.
Locals managed to pull out two people from the car, but they died by the time they got out. One person, his wife, and one son were dead, and another son remains critical.
District magistrate Gaurav Kumar said local people rushed for help soon after the incident came to light. The deceased were identified as Arvind Tripathi, his wife Anita and son Anant. A major accident also occurred near Rishikesh on Wednesday night.
The car carrying men returning from a wedding ceremony met with an accident on the Gular Pavki Devi Road after losing control. Three men died in the accident, while two others were seriously injured. The deceased were identified as Vimal Kandiyal, Rahul Kaluda, and Ashish Kaluda, all residents of Shyampur.