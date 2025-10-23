ETV Bharat / state

Three Of Family Killed In Horrific Uttarakhand Road Accident

Khatima: Three persons were killed in a horrific road accident in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand when a car they were travelling in lost control and fell into a 200-metre-deep ravine near Devkhal on the Gopeshwar-Pokhari road on Thursday.

Locals said four people were travelling in the car, and one of them sustained grievous injury while the other three were killed in the mishap. The injured person has been rushed to the district hospital in Gopeshwar for treatment.

The accident was so horrific that the car caught fire immediately after falling into the ravine. According to sources, the vehicle was going from Devkhal to Pokhari when the accident occurred near Devkhal.