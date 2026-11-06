ETV Bharat / state

Three Of Family Killed In Chhattisgarh Crash, Dhanteras Turns Into Grief In Native Village

Truck and motorcycle involved in accident ( ETV Bharat )

Baloda Bazar: A festive holiday turned into a tragedy for a Chhattisgarh family on Friday when a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle in the Rawan village, killing three of its members on the day of Dhanteras.

The deceased were identified as Ramchandra Dhruv (39), his daughter Niharika Dhruv (16) and his son Tomesh Dhruv (12). All three were residents of Khairtal village.

According to police, the family had traveled to the Baloda Bazar post office to withdraw money. The collision took place on the main road in Rawan, within the jurisdiction of the City Kotwali police station, when they were heading home on a motorcycle. “The trio was riding the motorcycle back to their home village when a high-speed truck collided with it. The impact of the collision was so severe that it killed the father and both children on the spot,” he said.