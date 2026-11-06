Three Of Family Killed In Chhattisgarh Crash, Dhanteras Turns Into Grief In Native Village
A speeding truck killed a father and his two children on Dhanteras in Chhattisgarh after a collision. The family was returning from the post office.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Baloda Bazar: A festive holiday turned into a tragedy for a Chhattisgarh family on Friday when a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle in the Rawan village, killing three of its members on the day of Dhanteras.
The deceased were identified as Ramchandra Dhruv (39), his daughter Niharika Dhruv (16) and his son Tomesh Dhruv (12). All three were residents of Khairtal village.
According to police, the family had traveled to the Baloda Bazar post office to withdraw money. The collision took place on the main road in Rawan, within the jurisdiction of the City Kotwali police station, when they were heading home on a motorcycle.
“The trio was riding the motorcycle back to their home village when a high-speed truck collided with it. The impact of the collision was so severe that it killed the father and both children on the spot,” he said.
Following the accident, police and other emergency responders reached the spot and shifted the bodies of the victims to the District Hospital in Baloda Bazar for post-mortem examinations.
The news of the sudden deaths left the native village of the deceased in deep mourning, turning an auspicious holiday of Danteras into a period of profound grief.
Meanwhile, police said the truck driver involved in the accident has been arrested in connection with the incident. “Both the accused driver and the seized truck are currently being held at the Bhatapara Rural police station as we pursue further legal action. An investigation into the circumstances of the high-speed collision remains underway,” they said.
Also Read