ETV Bharat / state

Three Of Family Killed After Speeding Truck Hits Bike In Rajasthan’s Bhilwara

Bodies being taken to hospital in an ambulance ( ETV Bharat )

Bhilwara: Three members of a family were killed on Wednesday after a speeding trailer truck hit their motorcycle on National Highway 158 (NH 158) near Para village in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, police said.

The accident took place near Para Balaji along the Asind-Badnor highway stretch when the victims were returning to their village in the Patan area after shopping in Asind, according to police.

The victims were identified as Rukma Devi (40), her son Govind (20), and her nephew Roshan (23), all residents of Galiyan ka Kheda village under the Badnor police station limits.

Following the accident, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information about the collision and seized the truck involved in the incident.

“We have registered a case in the collision and launched a search operation to trace and apprehend the absconding driver. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the Community Health Centre in Asind for post-mortem examinations,” said Shambhudayal Meena, Badnor Station House Officer.

Meanwhile, the news of the accused's deaths triggered mourning across Galiyan ka Kheda and surrounding areas.