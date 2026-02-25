ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Three Of Family Die By Suicide In Surat Over Alleged Harassment By Moneylender

Surat: Three members of the same family died by suicide in Gujarat’s Surat, with police suspecting financial and mental harassment by a moneylender as the trigger for the extreme step, police officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place in the posh Vesu area at the ‘Happy Elegance’ building in the district, where Balmukund Khetan, originally from Bihar and engaged in share market trading for the past two years, lived with his family.

According to police, Khetan allegedly took the extreme step along with his wife and two daughters due to mounting pressure and harassment by a moneylender. Khetan died on the spot, while his wife Priyanka and elder daughter succumbed during treatment. The younger daughter survived and is undergoing treatment.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and began an investigation. During the probe, police officials also found a suicide note detailing constant mental harassment by a man, who had allegedly taken Khetan's credit card and car. The man is also alleged to have misused the credit card for unnecessary purchases.

A friend of the deceased, Sanjay Agarwal, stated that he received a call from Khetan’s daughter at 4:11 PM on Tuesday saying, "Papa is lying on the ground, come quickly”. When he reached the house, he found it in disarray and rushed the family to a nearby hospital. However, three members could not be saved. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.