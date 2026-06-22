ETV Bharat / state

Three Of Family Die By Suicide In Mysuru Days Before Daughter's Wedding; Harassment Angle Under Probe

Mysuru: A family of three allegedly died by suicide in Karnataka's Mysuru district, just two days before their daughter's wedding. The police said that the family has allegedly been subjected to prolonged harassment by a local youth.

The incident took place on Monday in Kempayyana Hundi village under the Varuna Assembly constituency in T. Narasipura taluk. The deceased have been identified as Shivanna, his wife Nagarathna, and their daughter Rakshita.

According to police, the three allegedly consumed poison after leaving behind a suicide note. Preliminary investigations suggest that the family had been under severe mental distress due to the alleged harassment of Rakshita by a youth from the same village. He is identified as Ullas Gowda.

Police said Rakshita was supposed to be married on Wednesday, June 24. All preparations for the ceremony had reportedly been completed. However, investigators say the family feared for Rakshita's dignity after the accused allegedly continued to harass her despite opposition from the family.

Officials said Ullas Gowda had allegedly expressed his desire to marry Rakshita, but the proposal was rejected by her and her parents. The family subsequently arranged her marriage to another man.