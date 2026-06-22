Three Of Family Die By Suicide In Mysuru Days Before Daughter's Wedding; Harassment Angle Under Probe
According to police, the three allegedly consumed poison after leaving behind a suicide note.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Mysuru: A family of three allegedly died by suicide in Karnataka's Mysuru district, just two days before their daughter's wedding. The police said that the family has allegedly been subjected to prolonged harassment by a local youth.
The incident took place on Monday in Kempayyana Hundi village under the Varuna Assembly constituency in T. Narasipura taluk. The deceased have been identified as Shivanna, his wife Nagarathna, and their daughter Rakshita.
According to police, the three allegedly consumed poison after leaving behind a suicide note. Preliminary investigations suggest that the family had been under severe mental distress due to the alleged harassment of Rakshita by a youth from the same village. He is identified as Ullas Gowda.
Police said Rakshita was supposed to be married on Wednesday, June 24. All preparations for the ceremony had reportedly been completed. However, investigators say the family feared for Rakshita's dignity after the accused allegedly continued to harass her despite opposition from the family.
Officials said Ullas Gowda had allegedly expressed his desire to marry Rakshita, but the proposal was rejected by her and her parents. The family subsequently arranged her marriage to another man.
According to the police, the accused allegedly sent messages to Rakshita's fiancé and threatened to stop the marriage. Investigators suspect the alleged threats caused immense emotional distress to the family, so they took the extreme step.
Police have seized the alleged suicide note and launched a detailed investigation to verify the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the allegations against the accused.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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