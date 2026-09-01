ETV Bharat / state

Three Of A Family Killed, One Injured In Guwahati Landslide

Vehicles wade through floodwater following heavy rain at R G Baruah Road in Guwahati on Tuesday. ( IANS )

Guwahati/Hyderabad: Three people of the same family were killed, and one was injured in a landslide in the Mathgharia area near Narengi in Assam's Guwahati on Tuesday morning.

Locals said the man worked as a daily wage labourer and the family, with their two minor children, had been living in the area for several years.

The deceased have been identified as Nagen Rajbongshi, his wife Meena Rajbongshi and daughter Sunu Rajbongshi, police said. However, their son was rescued by locals from under the debris and was taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment, police said.

Guwahati city has been submerged since Monday night due to incessant rain across various areas. Movement of vehicles was completely restricted due to massive waterlogging in many pockets of the city, including Hatigaon, Sijubari, Zoo Road, Chandmari and Downtown, disrupting daily life.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said a total of Rs 25.12 crore was transferred as interim relief to 16,746 families affected by the devastating floods in three districts of the state this year.