Three Of A Family Killed in Telangana's Asifabad While Returning Home For Diwali
Three members of a family, including a five-year-old boy, were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car in Telangana's Asifabad.
Published : October 20, 2025 at 1:22 PM IST
Asifabad: Twenty six-year-old Jagan had gone to his sister's house to pick her and her children up for Diwali celebrations at home. However, fate had other plans. While returning home, their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car in Asifabad in Telangana's Kumram Bheem district, killing three people on the spot.
The deceased include Jagan, his sister Anasurya (32) and her five-year-old son. Her three-year-old daughter sustained grievous injuries in the mishap.
As per officials, the incident took place on the Mothuguda flyover in Asifabad, when the car, which was heading from Kagaznagar, hit the bike from behind. Three victims died on the spot, while Anasurya's is under treatment at the hospital.
According to officials, Jagan, son of Chendri Bapaiah and Shantabai of Bendara in Wankidi mandal, had gone to Vanjari village in Kagaznagar mandal to pick up her sister and her children. The tragic mishap occurred on their way back.
Receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the three-year-old injured girl to a hospital in the 108 ambulance service. She was later shifted to another hospital in Mancherial.
Meanwhile, the victim's family staged a protest by blocking the road, and demanded that the bodies not be moved until the car driver was nabbed. This resulted in severe traffic jam. Circle Inspector Balaji Varaprasad and other police officials pacified the family, after which the bodies were taken to Asifabad Hospital for postmortem.
