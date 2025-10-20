ETV Bharat / state

Three Of A Family Killed in Telangana's Asifabad While Returning Home For Diwali

Asifabad: Twenty six-year-old Jagan had gone to his sister's house to pick her and her children up for Diwali celebrations at home. However, fate had other plans. While returning home, their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car in Asifabad in Telangana's Kumram Bheem district, killing three people on the spot.

The deceased include Jagan, his sister Anasurya (32) and her five-year-old son. Her three-year-old daughter sustained grievous injuries in the mishap.

As per officials, the incident took place on the Mothuguda flyover in Asifabad, when the car, which was heading from Kagaznagar, hit the bike from behind. Three victims died on the spot, while Anasurya's is under treatment at the hospital.

According to officials, Jagan, son of Chendri Bapaiah and Shantabai of Bendara in Wankidi mandal, had gone to Vanjari village in Kagaznagar mandal to pick up her sister and her children. The tragic mishap occurred on their way back.