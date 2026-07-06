ETV Bharat / state

Three Of A Family Killed After Portion Of Visapur Fort Collapses On House In Pune's Maval

Maval: Three members of a family have been killed in a landslide near the historic Visapur Fort after their house was buried under mud and rock in Pune’s Maval taluka on Monday. The victims have been identified as Nandu Tikone, his wife, and their son.

According to officials, residents around the area heard a loud-explosion. Withing moments, a large section of soil and rocks from the fort slope came crashing down onto the Tikone family's house.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, revenue department, fire brigade, and local administration began a search and rescue operation and recovered the bodies of all three family members.