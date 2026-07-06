Three Of A Family Killed After Portion Of Visapur Fort Collapses On House In Pune's Maval
The administration has begun inspecting the surrounding area and has urged residents living near the fort and other landslide-prone locations to remain alert
Published : July 6, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
Maval: Three members of a family have been killed in a landslide near the historic Visapur Fort after their house was buried under mud and rock in Pune’s Maval taluka on Monday. The victims have been identified as Nandu Tikone, his wife, and their son.
According to officials, residents around the area heard a loud-explosion. Withing moments, a large section of soil and rocks from the fort slope came crashing down onto the Tikone family's house.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, revenue department, fire brigade, and local administration began a search and rescue operation and recovered the bodies of all three family members.
Maval taluka has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days. The soil in hilly areas has saturated and increased the risk of landslides.
The administration has begun inspecting the surrounding area and has urged residents living near the fort and other landslide-prone locations to remain alert. Authorities are also preparing to evacuate people from vulnerable areas if required.
Pune and areas around the district have been experiencing heavy rains for the last four days. The continuous rain has led to flood-like situation in some parts. Several people have been reported dead in and around the district including two people from Nanded.
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