ETV Bharat / state

Three Of A Family From Gujarat's Nadiad Killed In Ohio Motel Fire

Nadiad: Three members of the same family hailing from Nadiad in the Kheda district of Gujarat were suffocated to death in a massive fire that suddenly broke out at a motel in Wooster, Ohio, in the US. The Wayne County Coroner's Office said the deceased include a couple and their 20-year-old daughter, police said.

It has been learned that Hiteshbhai Suthar, his wife Hinaben and daughter Ishani had been living in Wooster for the past two years. When a fire suddenly broke out at the 'Econo Lodge', where they were staying, they desperately tried to contact the motel's front desk, which advised them to turn on the water in the bathroom and remain there for safety.

Subsequently, they locked them from inside the bathroom to escape from the fire and the engulfing smoke. However, the trio choked to death after inhaling a massive amount of smoke. When firefighting officials started searching every room for survivors, they found the bodies of the trio.