ETV Bharat / state

Three Of A Family Charred To Death As Car Catches Fire In Balaghat

The charred remains of the car after the mishap. ( ETV Bharat )

Balaghat: Three people of the same family, including a three-year-old child, were charred to death, and two others sustained grievous injuries when the car they were travelling in suddenly burst into flames near the Kewlari intersection on the Baihar-Malajkhand road under Baihar police station in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat on Saturday night, police said. However, an eight-year-old girl miraculously survived unscathed. According to police, the flames engulfed the vehicle so rapidly that the occupants had zero chance to escape. While three of them, including the girl, were somehow pulled out of the burning vehicle, the remaining trio could not escape and were charred alive. A fire tender was rushed to the spot to extinguish the burning car, but it was too late by the time the flames were brought under control. The victims Seetam Kelkar, Savita Kelkar and Abhi Kelkar. (ETV Bharat) The deceased have been identified as Nagarchi Kelkar (65), Savita Kelkar (28), and Abhi Kelkar (3). Seetam Kelkar (30) and his mother, Nanabai Kelkar (60), sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to Gondia Hospital by the police for treatment.