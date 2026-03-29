Three Of A Family Charred To Death As Car Catches Fire In Balaghat
Police said the occupants were travelling from Pondi (Paraswada) village to Pauni when the vehicle lost control near the Kewlari intersection on the Baihar-Malajkhand road.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST
Balaghat: Three people of the same family, including a three-year-old child, were charred to death, and two others sustained grievous injuries when the car they were travelling in suddenly burst into flames near the Kewlari intersection on the Baihar-Malajkhand road under Baihar police station in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat on Saturday night, police said. However, an eight-year-old girl miraculously survived unscathed.
According to police, the flames engulfed the vehicle so rapidly that the occupants had zero chance to escape. While three of them, including the girl, were somehow pulled out of the burning vehicle, the remaining trio could not escape and were charred alive. A fire tender was rushed to the spot to extinguish the burning car, but it was too late by the time the flames were brought under control.
The deceased have been identified as Nagarchi Kelkar (65), Savita Kelkar (28), and Abhi Kelkar (3). Seetam Kelkar (30) and his mother, Nanabai Kelkar (60), sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to Gondia Hospital by the police for treatment.
It has been learnt that Seetam, who was driving the vehicle, was travelling from his native village of Pondi (Paraswada) to Pauni, where he owns a welding shop. He went to Pondi with his wife, Savita, son Abhi and parents — Nagarchi and Nanabai — three days ago. The eight-year-old girl, Poorvi Rahangdale, was a guest visiting the neighbourhood who was also travelling with them to Pauni.
Around 11:30 pm, the car suddenly went out of control near the Kewlari intersection. After navigating a turn, the car veered straight off the road and subsequently crashed into the divider and erupted in flames. Police said the accident appears to be the likely result of the driver dozing off momentarily at the wheel.
Baihar Police Station in-charge Jayant Marskole said, "We got information via Dial 112 that a vehicle had caught fire near the Keolari intersection. Upon reaching the spot, the police transported the critically injured victims to the hospital. An eight-year-old girl survived unharmed. Bystanders managed to pull three passengers out of the vehicle."
"However, due to the intensity of the fire, three other occupants were charred to death inside the car. Preliminary findings suggest that the vehicle went out of control due to overspeeding, subsequently catching fire. An investigation into the matter is currently underway," he added.
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