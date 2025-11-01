ETV Bharat / state

Three Northern State Workers Killed As Sand-Laden Lorry Overturns In Tamil Nadu's Karur

Karur: Three workers from northern states died while two others are battling for life after a sand-laden lorry overturned in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday.

According to officials, the accident took place at around 5 am today morning when five workers from the northern states including the driver working at the Aravind Blue Metal quarry in the Kodandur area were transporting sand towards Mudaligaundampalayam on the Karur-Coimbatore link road.

While the lorry was passing the southern area, the driver suddenly lost control and overturned on the side of the road. In the accident, Sikandar Keta, 21, Vidyanath Prabhakaran, 47 and Ajay Bangara, 30 died on the spot after being buried under the sand. Aljeem Parva, 30 and lorry driver Chandrakumar, 39 were grievously injured in the accident.

Locals informed the Southern Police Department about the incident. On receiving information, the police rushed to the scene with rescue teams and admitted the injured to the nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors said that Aljeem Parva has a fractured hand and Chandrakumar had suffered serious internal injuries. Police have also sent the bodies of the three deceased for post-mortem.