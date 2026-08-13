ETV Bharat / state

Three New Types Of Boots Developed For Army Personnel, 15,000 Pairs Sent For Trials

Kanpur: To help Indian Army personnel operate more effectively in difficult terrains and extreme weather conditions, the Ordnance Equipment Factory (OEF) in Kanpur has developed three new types of boots.

The new boots include olive green boots, suede leather boots and black leather boots. Five thousand pairs of each type, totalling 15,000 pairs, have been sent to the Army for field trials. The factory is now awaiting feedback and orders from the Army before beginning large-scale production.

The boots have been designed to provide better grip, comfort and protection to soldiers operating across different terrains. Their improved grip is also expected to reduce the risk of slipping on challenging surfaces.

OEF Chief General Manager Dr Anil Ranga said the factory received a requirement from the Army for three new designs of boots. After discussions with business partners and factory experts, OEF decided to develop the three variants.

The olive-green boot was developed first, followed by the suede leather and black leather variants. Ranga said the new boots were designed to be comfortable and suitable for a range of operational conditions.