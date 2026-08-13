Three New Types Of Boots Developed For Army Personnel, 15,000 Pairs Sent For Trials
The boots have been designed to provide better grip, comfort and protection to soldiers operating across different terrains.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 9:31 PM IST
Kanpur: To help Indian Army personnel operate more effectively in difficult terrains and extreme weather conditions, the Ordnance Equipment Factory (OEF) in Kanpur has developed three new types of boots.
The new boots include olive green boots, suede leather boots and black leather boots. Five thousand pairs of each type, totalling 15,000 pairs, have been sent to the Army for field trials. The factory is now awaiting feedback and orders from the Army before beginning large-scale production.
The boots have been designed to provide better grip, comfort and protection to soldiers operating across different terrains. Their improved grip is also expected to reduce the risk of slipping on challenging surfaces.
OEF Chief General Manager Dr Anil Ranga said the factory received a requirement from the Army for three new designs of boots. After discussions with business partners and factory experts, OEF decided to develop the three variants.
The olive-green boot was developed first, followed by the suede leather and black leather variants. Ranga said the new boots were designed to be comfortable and suitable for a range of operational conditions.
According to Ranga, the olive-green colour was selected because it closely matches the colour of the Army's uniform. He said the colour could make it more difficult for adversaries to identify soldiers from a distance. Unlike the black boots traditionally used by personnel, the olive-green footwear would blend more closely with the uniform.
Ranga said OEF has separately developed boots designed for use in extremely cold conditions, including temperatures as low as -50 degrees Celsius.
While these specialised boots are intended for extreme cold, the three newly developed variants have been designed for use across different types of terrain. OEF will begin production once it receives orders from the Army.
Ranga said OEF supplied around 7.5 lakh pairs of boots to the Army last year, while more than one lakh pairs have been supplied to the Indian Navy.
The factory is using modern machinery and technology to manufacture the footwear and aims to continue supplying boots to the armed forces within the required timelines.
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