Three New Judges Sworn In At The Delhi High Court
Published : October 28, 2025 at 1:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Three new judges, Justices Dinesh Mehta, Avneesh Jhingan and Chandrasekharan Sudha, were sworn in at the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya.
The oath-taking ceremony, held at the Delhi High Court, was attended by sitting judges, senior advocates, members of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, family members of the appointees and other members. Chief Justice Upadhyaya administered the oath of office and welcomed the newly appointed judges to the Delhi High Court.
Prior to their transfer, Justices Mehta and Jhingan served at the Rajasthan High Court, and Justice Sudha served at the Kerala High Court.
Justice Mehta was appointed to the Rajasthan High Court in 2016; Justice Jhingan joined the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2017 and was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court in 2023; and Justice Sudha joined the Kerala High Court in 2021. These transfers followed Supreme Court Collegium recommendations from August 27, with 14 judges proposed for transfer and orders approved by the President on October 14.
Earlier, six other judges named, Justices V Kameswar Rao, Nitin Wasudeo Sambre, Vivek Chaudhary, Om Prakash Shukla, Anil Kshetarpal and Arun Kumar Monga, had taken oath in the Delhi High Court after their transfer from other High Courts.
The reshuffle has changed the seniority pattern at the Delhi High Court, with six of the top ten judges now coming from other High Courts. This altered seniority is likely to affect which judges serve on key administrative committees, such as the General Supervision and Administrative Committee, and may influence decision-making processes and leadership roles within the court as it works to enhance its efficiency and bench strength.
