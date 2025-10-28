ETV Bharat / state

Three New Judges Sworn In At The Delhi High Court

New Delhi: Three new judges, Justices Dinesh Mehta, Avneesh Jhingan and Chandrasekharan Sudha, were sworn in at the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya.

The oath-taking ceremony, held at the Delhi High Court, was attended by sitting judges, senior advocates, members of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, family members of the appointees and other members. Chief Justice Upadhyaya administered the oath of office and welcomed the newly appointed judges to the Delhi High Court.

Prior to their transfer, Justices Mehta and Jhingan served at the Rajasthan High Court, and Justice Sudha served at the Kerala High Court.