3 Nepali Youths Die Of Suffocation After New Year Party In Haryana’s Rohtak
Published : January 2, 2026 at 7:52 AM IST
Rohtak: Three Nepali youth were found dead, supposedly due to choking from the brazier used to warm the room at a farmhouse on Kacha Chamaria Road in Rohtak in Haryana, following New Year celebrations on Thursday, police said.
A New Year's party was being held at the Fauji Farmhouse near the firecracker factory on Kacha Chamaria Road when Narendra, a resident of Sector-34, was celebrating with his friends. Yogi Kawar Kamal, Raj, and Santosh, all from Nepal, had come to the party to cook. After the party ended late Wednesday night, Narendra and his friends went home, while the three Nepalese men stayed at the farmhouse.
After the party ended late Wednesday night, Narendra and his friends went home, while the three Nepalese men stayed at the farmhouse. It was one of the Nepalese men's birthdays, so they had a separate celebration. After eating dinner, the three men lit a charcoal brazier in their room and went to sleep.
On Thursday evening, when the tent house employees came to the farmhouse to collect their equipment, they found the three Nepalese men unconscious in the room. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.
Upon receiving information, a police team also arrived at the scene. According to DSP Gulab Singh, preliminary investigations revealed that the three men had lit a charcoal brazier in the room before going to sleep, and this caused their deaths due to suffocation. A forensic team was also called in to assist the investigation.
The bodies of the deceased were sent to Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem, which will be held on Friday. The police officer added that the families of the deceased have been informed.
