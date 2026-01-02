ETV Bharat / state

3 Nepali Youths Die Of Suffocation After New Year Party In Haryana’s Rohtak

Rohtak: Three Nepali youth were found dead, supposedly due to choking from the brazier used to warm the room at a farmhouse on Kacha Chamaria Road in Rohtak in Haryana, following New Year celebrations on Thursday, police said.

A New Year's party was being held at the Fauji Farmhouse near the firecracker factory on Kacha Chamaria Road when Narendra, a resident of Sector-34, was celebrating with his friends. Yogi Kawar Kamal, Raj, and Santosh, all from Nepal, had come to the party to cook. After the party ended late Wednesday night, Narendra and his friends went home, while the three Nepalese men stayed at the farmhouse.

It was one of the Nepalese men's birthdays, so they had a separate celebration. After eating dinner, the three men lit a charcoal brazier in their room and went to sleep.