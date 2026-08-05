Three Naxals With Cumulative Bounty Of Rs 22 Lakh Arrested In Jharkhand
All three are accused of involvement in Naxal violence, attacks on security forces, extortion, and other serious offences, reports Prashant Kumar.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Ranchi: Three Naxal leaders, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 22 lakh were arrested in a joint operation by the CRPF and Jharkhand Police in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Wednesday.
The arrested Naxals, Madan Mahto, his wife Meena and Ravi Sardar have been active members of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation. Three AK-47 rifles were also recovered from the trio.
Police said, Jharkhand government had announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh for Madan's arrest. Similarly, for Ravi and Meena, rewards of Rs 5 lakh and 2 lakh were announced respectively.
According to reports, the joint team received intelligence indicating presence of Naxalites in the Seraikela-Kharsawan area. Acting on this, a special operation was launched, during which security forces surrounded and arrested the three Maoists.
The three leaders are currently being interrogated, police said. All three face allegations of involvement in Naxal violence, attacks on security forces, extortion, and other serious offences.
The move comes a week after a top absconding Naxal leader, Misir Besra, was arrested from a vehicle at the Dhanbad-Giridih border. Misir was apprehended by a joint team of Jharkhand Police and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) along with two other leaders, Mochu and Gaurav, on July 29.
Police said the arrests mark the closure of Naxalism chapter in Jharkhand.
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