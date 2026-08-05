ETV Bharat / state

Three Naxals With Cumulative Bounty Of Rs 22 Lakh Arrested In Jharkhand

Ranchi: Three Naxal leaders, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 22 lakh were arrested in a joint operation by the CRPF and Jharkhand Police in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Wednesday.

The arrested Naxals, Madan Mahto, his wife Meena and Ravi Sardar have been active members of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation. Three AK-47 rifles were also recovered from the trio.

Police said, Jharkhand government had announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh for Madan's arrest. Similarly, for Ravi and Meena, rewards of Rs 5 lakh and 2 lakh were announced respectively.

According to reports, the joint team received intelligence indicating presence of Naxalites in the Seraikela-Kharsawan area. Acting on this, a special operation was launched, during which security forces surrounded and arrested the three Maoists.