ETV Bharat / state

Three Naxalites, One C-60 Commando Killed In Maharashtra Encounter

Gadchiroli: At least three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, near the border with Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, officials said on Friday. One C-60 commando also lost his life during the exchange of fire, they said.

During the search operation, a joint team of police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) recovered three bodies of ultras, one late Thursday and two more, including a man and a woman, this morning.

According to officials, the identities of the deceased Naxalites have not yet been confirmed. During the search, the forces also seized one AK-47 rifle and two SLRs from the encounter spot.

Two injured jawans from the elite and specialised anti-Naxalite commando unit of the Maharashtra Police, C-60, were airlifted to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. But one of them succumbed to his injuries at the sub-district hospital, Bhamragad, officials said.