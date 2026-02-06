Three Naxalites, One C-60 Commando Killed In Maharashtra Encounter
Published : February 6, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
Gadchiroli: At least three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, near the border with Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, officials said on Friday. One C-60 commando also lost his life during the exchange of fire, they said.
During the search operation, a joint team of police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) recovered three bodies of ultras, one late Thursday and two more, including a man and a woman, this morning.
According to officials, the identities of the deceased Naxalites have not yet been confirmed. During the search, the forces also seized one AK-47 rifle and two SLRs from the encounter spot.
Two injured jawans from the elite and specialised anti-Naxalite commando unit of the Maharashtra Police, C-60, were airlifted to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. But one of them succumbed to his injuries at the sub-district hospital, Bhamragad, officials said.
The slain C-60 jawan has been identified as Deepak Chinna Madavi (38), a resident of Aheri and a permanent resident of Mandra, Damrancha, Taluka Aheri.
Another injured jawan, Joga Madavi, a resident of Kishtyapalli, had received a bullet during the encounter on Thursday night. “He is out of danger and will be airlifted to Gadchiroli shortly,” a police statement said.
Meanwhile, the anti-Naxal operation continues in the area as the teams have gone further into the forest to recover bodies and items. Further details will be provided by the Gadchiroli Police during intervals.
According to the police in Gadchiroli, C-60 commandos of the Maharashtra Police have been conducting a search operation for the past three days.
