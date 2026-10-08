ETV Bharat / state

Three Months After Uttarakhand Began Implementing New Minority Education System, 245 Madrasas Shut Down

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: The latest data regarding the state of minority education in Uttarakhand — revealed following the dissolution of the Madrasa Board — is truly startling. Out of the 452 registered madrasas in the state, 245 have shut down in the last three months.

The concern goes beyond mere closures. The authorities lack records regarding the fate of the students who were studying in these institutions. While efforts to track this information are now underway, these figures have raised numerous questions concerning madrasas.

The Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority was formed on February 3 this year. Since then, the Authority has been making various efforts to establish a new system to bring the entire framework back on track. However, a look at the performance report over the last three months reveals some astonishing statistics. A large number of madrasas have closed down during the transition to the new minority education system, which has been ongoing over the past three months. Prior to the implementation of this new system, there were 452 registered madrasas in the state. Now, 245 of them have ceased operations. 245 Madrasas Closed, 33 Registered Of these 245, 227 madrasas decided to close shutters voluntarily, while 17 were sealed by district administrations for failing to comply with regulations. Additionally, one madrasa failed to submit a registration application by the deadline of September 30. Currently, 33 madrasas have been registered with the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority, alongside two other minority educational institutions. Thus, a total of 35 minority educational institutions have been registered over a three-month period. 2 Madrasas Registered, Then Sealed There are approximately 170 madrasas in the state that applied for registration with the Education Department. However, due to delays in the department, the registration of most has not been completed even now.