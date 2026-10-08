Three Months After Uttarakhand Began Implementing New Minority Education System, 245 Madrasas Shut Down
But there is no information regarding what happened to the children studying in these madrasas, or the future of their employees, reports Naveen Uniyal.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Dehradun: The latest data regarding the state of minority education in Uttarakhand — revealed following the dissolution of the Madrasa Board — is truly startling. Out of the 452 registered madrasas in the state, 245 have shut down in the last three months.
The concern goes beyond mere closures. The authorities lack records regarding the fate of the students who were studying in these institutions. While efforts to track this information are now underway, these figures have raised numerous questions concerning madrasas.
The Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority was formed on February 3 this year. Since then, the Authority has been making various efforts to establish a new system to bring the entire framework back on track. However, a look at the performance report over the last three months reveals some astonishing statistics.
A large number of madrasas have closed down during the transition to the new minority education system, which has been ongoing over the past three months. Prior to the implementation of this new system, there were 452 registered madrasas in the state. Now, 245 of them have ceased operations.
245 Madrasas Closed, 33 Registered
Of these 245, 227 madrasas decided to close shutters voluntarily, while 17 were sealed by district administrations for failing to comply with regulations. Additionally, one madrasa failed to submit a registration application by the deadline of September 30.
Currently, 33 madrasas have been registered with the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority, alongside two other minority educational institutions. Thus, a total of 35 minority educational institutions have been registered over a three-month period.
2 Madrasas Registered, Then Sealed
There are approximately 170 madrasas in the state that applied for registration with the Education Department. However, due to delays in the department, the registration of most has not been completed even now.
Meanwhile, two madrasas that were registered by the Education Department, were subsequently sealed, because they failed to meet the required standards. The department's registration process for these institutions is now under scrutiny.
No Records With The Authority
Amid this chaos, the greatest concern is for the children who used to study in these madrasas. What happened to them after the institutions closed? The Authority has no record. Although the Authority has previously written to the districts, instructing them to enroll these children in other schools, it currently lacks data on how many students were in each madrasa, and the current status of their education following the closures.
The issue goes beyond this; the organisational structure of the Authority has not yet been finalised. Regarding this, the Chairman of the Authority, Surjit Gandhi, said: "Work on the Authority's organisational structure is underway at the government level. It is expected that final approval for the structure will be granted soon."
Future Of Employees Undecided
Meanwhile, following the dissolution of the Madrasa Board, the future of its employees hangs in balance. A decision regarding redeployment or adjustment of these employees has not yet been reached by the government. Consequently, the payment of their salaries is also in jeopardy.
Commenting on the matter, Azad Ali, a concerned representative of the minority community, said: "There needs to be clarity on what steps have been taken regarding minority educational institutions since the Authority was formed. Also, what efforts have been made to safeguard the future of the children who were studying in the madrasas that have been shut down? The government should issue a white paper on this too."
Also Read:
- 40% Of Madrasas Closed In Uttarakhand After New Norms Introduced By State Govt
- Uttarakhand Govt Introduces New Framework For Education In Madrasas
- Uttarakhand Minority Education Act To Be Replicated In Other States: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
- Uttarakhand Madrasa Board Ceases To Exist Today, Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority To Come Into Effect Tomorrow