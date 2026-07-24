ETV Bharat / state

Three Months After Occupancy Clearance, Bengaluru's 18-Storey Apartment Tower To Be Demolished Over Structural Tilt

According to a GBA official, although the project falls within the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC), the approval and demolition process is being handled by the GBA because it is a high-rise building. "The developer has received permission to demolish the tower. The dismantling work will begin in phases from Monday and will be carried out entirely by the developer under GBA supervision," the official said.



The decision followed a high-level meeting chaired by GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao with representatives of SNN Raj Corp. Explaining the sequence of events, Maheshwar Rao said the Occupancy Certificate had been issued based on technical documents and compliance reports submitted by the developer.



"The Occupancy Certificate was granted after verifying the reports submitted to us. Since the developer has now reported a structural concern, the certificate will be withdrawn and the required legal procedures will be followed," he said.



According to Anuj Sanjay Jain, Director of SNN Raj Corp, the problem was discovered during internal structural and water load tests conducted before handing over possession of the apartments.



"We noticed uneven settlement in the structure during our final engineering checks. A fresh geotechnical investigation revealed that critical soil data in the original survey had been wrongly recorded after key readings were interchanged by the consultant. Although the tower appears stable today, experts advised that the defect could pose structural risks in the future. Rather than take that chance, we decided to rebuild the entire structure," Jain said.



He added that the company had already informed all affected homebuyers about the situation. "The buyers were understandably disappointed because they had been expecting possession. However, they appreciated that we chose safety over convenience. The entire cost of demolition and reconstruction will be borne by the company," he said.



The demolition is expected to take around six months, after which the tower will be reconstructed from the foundation over the next 18 months.



A senior engineer with the Bengaluru South City Corporation explained that an Occupancy Certificate confirms compliance with approved building plans and statutory requirements but does not certify underground soil behaviour or structural performance under future loading conditions.



"Soil conditions can sometimes reveal hidden weaknesses only after detailed load testing. In this case, the builder detected abnormal settlement during testing and immediately informed the authorities instead of proceeding with possession," the engineer said.



BN Girish, Assistant Director (Town Planning), GBA, confirmed that the demolition application had been formally received. Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said there was currently no indication that neighbouring towers required similar scrutiny, but assured residents that the demolition would be carried out in carefully planned stages to ensure the safety of adjoining buildings and the surrounding neighbourhood.



The case is expected to draw attention within the real estate sector, as it highlights the importance of accurate geotechnical investigations, continuous structural monitoring and proactive corrective action, even after statutory approvals have been granted.