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Three Months After Arrest, Co-Owner Of Fire-Hit Nightclub Gets Bail From Goa Court

An outside view of the Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant, in Arpora on Tuesday. where the fire occurred. ( File/ANI )

Panaji: A court in Goa on Monday granted bail to Ajay Gupta, one of the owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, where a devastating fire killed 25 people in December last year, his lawyer said.

The district court at Mapusa in North Goa granted bail to Gupta, who was arrested in New Delhi more than three months ago.

Advocate Rohan Desai, representing the accused, told the court during arguments that there was no evidence against Gupta in the chargesheet filed by police in the case.

The voluminous chargesheet does not specify any role of Gupta in the tragedy, said Desai, adding allegations of forging documents levelled against his client were also unfounded.