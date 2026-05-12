Salem Shocker: Three 'Drunk' Minors Stab 19-Year-Old Youth To Death, Film Video Beside Body
Police said the accused allegedly stabbed a 19-year-old youth to death and recorded a celebratory video beside his body.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 8:37 AM IST
Salem: Three minors boys, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, stabbed and murdered a 19-year-old youth near Mallur in Salem district, sending shockwaves across Tamil Nadu.
The three accused, two from Salem district's Maniyanur and Mallur areas and another from a northern state, had reportedly become friends through social media. Police said one of them studies in Class 10 while another is a Class 9 student.
According to sources, the trio frequently consumed alcohol and narcotic substances together.
The incident took place on Sunday night in Kanjal Naickenpatti Kattuvazhavu area near Mallur, where the three minors were allegedly drinking alcohol. It is during this time that victim Gokul (19), a resident of Seelanaickenpatti, got into an argument with them.
It is being suspected that violence erupted over casteist remark exchanged during the altercation. As the argument intensified, the three minors allegedly attacked Gokul with a knife and stabbed him repeatedly, killing him on the spot.
Much to everyone's shock, after the murder, the accused allegedly recorded a video of Gokul on a mobile phone while shouting and cheering near the body.
Hearing the commotion, local residents rushed to the spot and found Gokul lying in a pool of blood. The three minors allegedly tried to flee after noticing villagers gathering at the spot. However, locals caught them and handed them over to the Mallur Police.
"We have seized the mobile phone containing the video footage. A murder case has been registered. Further investigation is underway," said a senior official.
Amid growing concerns over rising substance abuse among youth, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay recently ordered the formation of 65 anti-narcotics squads across the state to curb drug-related crimes and intensify action against offenders.
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