ETV Bharat / state

Salem Shocker: Three 'Drunk' Minors Stab 19-Year-Old Youth To Death, Film Video Beside Body

Salem: Three minors boys, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, stabbed and murdered a 19-year-old youth near Mallur in Salem district, sending shockwaves across Tamil Nadu.

The three accused, two from Salem district's Maniyanur and Mallur areas and another from a northern state, had reportedly become friends through social media. Police said one of them studies in Class 10 while another is a Class 9 student.

According to sources, the trio frequently consumed alcohol and narcotic substances together.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Kanjal Naickenpatti Kattuvazhavu area near Mallur, where the three minors were allegedly drinking alcohol. It is during this time that victim Gokul (19), a resident of Seelanaickenpatti, got into an argument with them.

It is being suspected that violence erupted over casteist remark exchanged during the altercation. As the argument intensified, the three minors allegedly attacked Gokul with a knife and stabbed him repeatedly, killing him on the spot.