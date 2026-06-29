ETV Bharat / state

Three Minors Held For Killing Boy Over Petty Dispute In Jaipur; Body Found In Drain

Jaipur: The Muhana police in Rajasthan have solved the case of the murder of a boy through the arrest of three minors for the crime that took place over a minor fight, officials said. The solution to this mystery followed an extensive investigation in which a team of policemen reviewed footage from more than 200 CCTV cameras and questioned over 150 people.

The weapon used in the murder has also been recovered. As per the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rajarshi Raj, the body of the boy whose head was separated due to decomposition was found in a drain close to the water tank in Keshyawala village on June 25. The boy had not been seen since June 14, and a missing persons complaint had been filed.

Realising the serious nature of the crime, a special team was formed under the guidance of additional DCP (South) Lalit Kumar Sharma and ACP (Mansarovar) Hemendra Sharma, with the leadership of Muhana SHO Lakhan Khatana.