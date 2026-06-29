Three Minors Held For Killing Boy Over Petty Dispute In Jaipur; Body Found In Drain
Since the body lay in the open for a long time, the victim's head fell off the rest of his body, said the police.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 3:35 AM IST|
Updated : June 29, 2026 at 4:23 AM IST
Jaipur: The Muhana police in Rajasthan have solved the case of the murder of a boy through the arrest of three minors for the crime that took place over a minor fight, officials said. The solution to this mystery followed an extensive investigation in which a team of policemen reviewed footage from more than 200 CCTV cameras and questioned over 150 people.
The weapon used in the murder has also been recovered. As per the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rajarshi Raj, the body of the boy whose head was separated due to decomposition was found in a drain close to the water tank in Keshyawala village on June 25. The boy had not been seen since June 14, and a missing persons complaint had been filed.
Realising the serious nature of the crime, a special team was formed under the guidance of additional DCP (South) Lalit Kumar Sharma and ACP (Mansarovar) Hemendra Sharma, with the leadership of Muhana SHO Lakhan Khatana.
According to the DCP, both the accused and the victim belonged to the same colony, and they knew each other. The motive behind the murder was a trivial fight that occurred a few days before the murder after a comment by the victim towards the sister of one of the accused.
Irritated by the comment, the three minor boys committed the murder. After murdering the victim, the three accused left the body on the banks of the drain. Since the body lay in the open for a long time due to decomposition, the head of the victim fell off the rest of his body, said the police. The three minors have been arrested.