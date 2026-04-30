ETV Bharat / state

Three Minors Among Six Held For Gangrape In Chhattisgarh

Sarguja: Chhattisgarh Police have arrested six persons, including three juvenile, in connection with a gangrape of two minors in Sarguja district. The incident took place last week when the victims were returning from a wedding ceremony and were intercepted by a group of heavily intoxicated youths.

Police said that two of the minors were forcibly made to sit on a motorcycle by the accused, while other female companions managed to escape by jumping off the moving vehicle.

“The victims were then subjected to a gangrape, prompting the families to file a complaint after which we registered the case,” they said.

A member of the District Panchayat also detailed the turn of events, saying that the minors were stopped on their way back from a wedding in Mainpat when the incident took place.