Three Minors Among Six Held For Gangrape In Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh Police have arrested six, including three juveniles, for gangrape of two minors, who were returning home from a wedding when the incident took place.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Sarguja: Chhattisgarh Police have arrested six persons, including three juvenile, in connection with a gangrape of two minors in Sarguja district. The incident took place last week when the victims were returning from a wedding ceremony and were intercepted by a group of heavily intoxicated youths.
Police said that two of the minors were forcibly made to sit on a motorcycle by the accused, while other female companions managed to escape by jumping off the moving vehicle.
“The victims were then subjected to a gangrape, prompting the families to file a complaint after which we registered the case,” they said.
A member of the District Panchayat also detailed the turn of events, saying that the minors were stopped on their way back from a wedding in Mainpat when the incident took place.
Locals alleged that the case was registered after a delay of nearly a week. Later, police conducted medical tests and other medico-legal formalities to confirm rape. “Following the confirmation, the six accused individuals were arrested,” officials said.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amolak Singh Dhillon said that the crime was registered based on the complaint filed by the minors. “During the investigation, it came to light that another minor was also raped. After recording the statements of both victims, the accused were identified and arrested.”
The case is registered at Sitapur Police Station under Crime No. 150/2026, and the accused were booked under Section 70(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4(2) and 5(g) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
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