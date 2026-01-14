ETV Bharat / state

Three Minors Among Four Boys Drown In Village Pond In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Three minors were among four boys who drowned in a pond in Kusua village in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, police said on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Prince Sonkar and Priyanshu (both aged 10), Pratik Sonkar (13) and Karan (19).

The news of their deaths spread rapidly, triggering panic and grief across the village, as a large number of residents gathered near the pond. The tragedy came to light after the children failed to return home for a long time, prompting their families to search for them, police said. During the search, villagers found their clothes and slippers lying near the pond, following which a rescue effort was launched. Their bodies were fished out on Wednesday.

Puramufti police station in charge, Manoj Kumar said that prima facie the incident appears to be a case of accidental drowning. "All the bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the incident," he said, adding that all angles of the incident are being investigated.

Prayagraj city DCP Manish Shandilya said the boys left their homes on Tuesday evening without informing thee family members and preliminary inquiry suggests that the boys had gone to the pond to bathe when they drowned. "They are believed to have accidentally ventured into a deeper portion of the water body, leading to the drowning of all four, he said.