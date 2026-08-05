ETV Bharat / state

Three Minors Among 8 Killed In Separate Lightning Strikes In Jharkhand's Giridih, Several Injured

Giridih: At least eight persons, including three minors, were killed in separate lightning strikes across Jharkhand's Giridih district on Tuesday. Several others have sustained burn injuries due to the lightning spell, while cattle were also killed, officials said.

Lightning strikes were reported from Deori, Gawaan and Birni-Bagodar areas under Sariya-Bagodar subdivision, as well as Bengabad in the Sadar block. In Bilotand area under Deori block, four persons were killed in lightining strike, officials informed.

According to sources, five teenagers were sitting near Gosain Ahar in Devpahari under Deori police station when lightning suddenly struck them. Arjun Kumar Sao (17), Vishnudev Sao (13), Gajendra Sao (15), and Kush Kumar Tiwari (18) died in the incident. Umesh Yadav (17) was seriously injured and is currently under treatment at the hospital.

In another incident in Tilaydih village under Bansdih Panchayat in Deori block, 40-year-old Santosh Tiwari was struck by lightning while planting paddy seedlings in a field. His family immediately rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Another person Vikram Tiwari was also injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment.

After receiving information about the incidents in Deori, Khorimahua SDO Sameer Daniel Khalko and SDPO Amrendra Kumar reached the spot. They consoled the bereaved families and assured them of compensation as per government provisions.