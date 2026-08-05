Three Minors Among 8 Killed In Separate Lightning Strikes In Jharkhand's Giridih, Several Injured
A sudden spell of lightning turned tragic for several families in Jharkhand's Giridih as eight people were killed in separate incidents across the district.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 7:50 AM IST
Giridih: At least eight persons, including three minors, were killed in separate lightning strikes across Jharkhand's Giridih district on Tuesday. Several others have sustained burn injuries due to the lightning spell, while cattle were also killed, officials said.
Lightning strikes were reported from Deori, Gawaan and Birni-Bagodar areas under Sariya-Bagodar subdivision, as well as Bengabad in the Sadar block. In Bilotand area under Deori block, four persons were killed in lightining strike, officials informed.
According to sources, five teenagers were sitting near Gosain Ahar in Devpahari under Deori police station when lightning suddenly struck them. Arjun Kumar Sao (17), Vishnudev Sao (13), Gajendra Sao (15), and Kush Kumar Tiwari (18) died in the incident. Umesh Yadav (17) was seriously injured and is currently under treatment at the hospital.
In another incident in Tilaydih village under Bansdih Panchayat in Deori block, 40-year-old Santosh Tiwari was struck by lightning while planting paddy seedlings in a field. His family immediately rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Another person Vikram Tiwari was also injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment.
After receiving information about the incidents in Deori, Khorimahua SDO Sameer Daniel Khalko and SDPO Amrendra Kumar reached the spot. They consoled the bereaved families and assured them of compensation as per government provisions.
Deori Police Station SI Rishu Sinha said arrangements were made to send the bodies to Giridih for post mortem.
Meanwhile, Deori MLA Manju Kumari reached Devpahari and met the affected families to offer her condolences. The MLA said five persons were killed in two separate lightning strikes in Deori, adding that lightning protection arrangements are needed at strategic locations in the village.
In Bagodar, lightning struck while work was underway on the Konar Canal on Tuesday. One labourer was killed and another sustained serious burn injuries when lightning struck in Aura-Algadiha under Bagodar police station.
The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Sameer Gid, a resident of Latehar. The injured labourer, 28-year-old Mahavir Turi from Khalari, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
In another incident, Inush Ansari, a resident of Naitand village in Birni block, also died after being struck by lightning. Poonam Devi, 35, a resident of Patna, was killed in another lightning strike in Gawaan block.