Three Minor Girls 'Sexually Assaulted' In Hyderabad For Two Weeks; Accused Held

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man has been detained on charges of sexually assaulting three minor girls over a period of two weeks in Saidabad police limits of the city, officials said.

According to police, the accused, who resides in Akbarbagh limits, allegedly targeted three girls under the age of ten from two neighbouring families. Two of the girls belonged to one family, while the third was living nearby. All three girls had returned home from their hostel to celebrate the Dussehra holidays when they were allegedly subjected to the assault.

Police said the accused lured the children individually to his house under the pretext of giving them chocolates. He then allegedly raped each of the girl. After noticing changes in the behaviour of the girls, the concerned families immediately approached the police and lodged complaints.