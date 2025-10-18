Three Minor Girls 'Sexually Assaulted' In Hyderabad For Two Weeks; Accused Held
In a shocking incident, three minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by a 26-year-old man after being lured under the pretext of giving chocolates.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 11:22 AM IST
Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man has been detained on charges of sexually assaulting three minor girls over a period of two weeks in Saidabad police limits of the city, officials said.
According to police, the accused, who resides in Akbarbagh limits, allegedly targeted three girls under the age of ten from two neighbouring families. Two of the girls belonged to one family, while the third was living nearby. All three girls had returned home from their hostel to celebrate the Dussehra holidays when they were allegedly subjected to the assault.
Police said the accused lured the children individually to his house under the pretext of giving them chocolates. He then allegedly raped each of the girl. After noticing changes in the behaviour of the girls, the concerned families immediately approached the police and lodged complaints.
Acting on this, the Saidabad police registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and initiated a thorough investigation. Subsequently, the accused was taken into custody. "He is being interrogated to uncover the full extent of his actions and to determine if there were any accomplices involved," said a senior police official.
"Support measures for the victims are being arranged, including consultations with child psychologists and forensic experts, to help them cope with the trauma. Strict legal action will be taken against the accused," the official added.
Also Read
Durgapur Gangrape: Victim's Father Says Mamata Banerjee Like His Mother
Bengal Governor Files Report On Durgapur Gangrape To President, Home Ministry: Official