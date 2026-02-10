Three Minor Girls Leave Home Over Fear Of Scolding, Safely Reunited With Family In Chhattisgarh
Published : February 10, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Durg: Three minor girls living in Camp One of the Arjun Nagar areas in Chhattisgarh's Durg left their homes over a small issue. Two sisters and a neighbouring child, aged 11, 10 and 8 years respectively left home without informing anyone and did not come back.
According to DIG Vijay Agrawal, the three girls left their homes on the evening of February 6, telling no one that they were going out. While roaming around, the children reached a stationery shop, where they took chocolates without informing the shopkeeper. Upon noticing this, the shopkeeper immediately called the girls’ father.
Fearing that they would be scolded by their parents if they returned home, the girls panicked and decided not to go back. Out of fear, the girls left the area and moved to another location. When the father reached the shop while looking for them, the shopkeeper informed him that the girls had already left. Despite looking out throughout the night, the family could not trace them and subsequently lodged a missing persons complaint at the police station.
As soon as the report was registered, multiple police teams were deployed to trace the children. After scanning dozens of CCTV cameras, police found that the girls had boarded the Amarkantak Express travelling from Durg to Bhopal.
At Uslapur (Bilaspur) railway station, RPF head constable SK Sahu grew suspicious of the children. During questioning, the girls revealed their identities and the reason for leaving home. The RPF immediately informed Childline and handed over the girls safely. The Child Welfare Committee provided them temporary shelter.
Following this, Durg police safely brought the girls back and reunited them with their families. DIG Vijay Agrawal personally visited the girls’ residence and met both the children and their parents. "I met the children and their family members and counselled both. The children were also counselled, and the parents were advised as well. Everyone has promised that such a mistake will not be repeated in the future,” said DIG Vijay Agrawal. Police officials stated that counselling of the family will continue to prevent such incidents in the future.
