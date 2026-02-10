ETV Bharat / state

Three Minor Girls Leave Home Over Fear Of Scolding, Safely Reunited With Family In Chhattisgarh

Durg: Three minor girls living in Camp One of the Arjun Nagar areas in Chhattisgarh's Durg left their homes over a small issue. Two sisters and a neighbouring child, aged 11, 10 and 8 years respectively left home without informing anyone and did not come back.

According to DIG Vijay Agrawal, the three girls left their homes on the evening of February 6, telling no one that they were going out. While roaming around, the children reached a stationery shop, where they took chocolates without informing the shopkeeper. Upon noticing this, the shopkeeper immediately called the girls’ father.

Fearing that they would be scolded by their parents if they returned home, the girls panicked and decided not to go back. Out of fear, the girls left the area and moved to another location. When the father reached the shop while looking for them, the shopkeeper informed him that the girls had already left. Despite looking out throughout the night, the family could not trace them and subsequently lodged a missing persons complaint at the police station.