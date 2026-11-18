ETV Bharat / state

Three Minor Boys Drown While Swimming In Pond In Tamil Nadu's Dindigul

Dindigul: Three minor boys accidentally drowned while swimming in a pond near the Reddiyarchatiram block area in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul, police said on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Nishvanth (13), Sabari (9) and Tharun (8), all residents of S Vadipatti village.

Police said the trio didn't attend school on Tuesday and went to the pond located about a kilometre away from the village on bicycles. Upon reaching the pond, they entered the water one by one for swimming.

Suddenly, one of them was trapped in the thick mud at the bottom of the pond, while the other two were also stuck in a bid to rescue him. All three drowned in the process.

Meanwhile, their parents, who had been searching for them frantically, were shocked to discover their bicycles and footwear beside the pond. They immediately informed the district fire and rescue services team, which rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies.

Subsequently, personnel from the Reddiyarchatiram police station reached the spot, took the bodies and sent them to the Dindigul Government Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is underway.