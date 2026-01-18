Three Migrant Labourers Killed At Construction Site In Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris
The incident happened due to the sudden collapse of mounds of sand and portions of a retaining wall on them. A case has been registered.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
Nilgiris: The sudden collapse of mounds of sand and portions of a retaining wall buried three migrant workers from North India while they were excavating soil at a construction site in the Jagathala Odanatti area near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, police said.
"When the workers were engaged in digging the ground for construction purposes in a residential premises on Saturday, heaps of sand rushed down on them all of a sudden, and portions of a retaining wall collapsed and fell on them, trapping the workers. Others on the site and local people alerted the police, fire and rescue services personnel, who brought out the three workers from the sand heaps. When they were rushed to a government hospital, doctors declared them dead upon arrival. The deceased have been identified as Abdul Rahman (22), Naseer (33), and Usman (36)," said a police official.
The bodies have been sent to the Coonoor government hospital for autopsy, and the Aruvankadu police have registered a case, followed by starting an investigation.
Coonoor sub-collector said, "We are investigating whether proper permission was obtained for carrying out these works. All three individuals trapped under the sand have died. An investigation is being conducted by the police."
"In many places in the Nilgiris, construction work is being carried out using JCB machines without proper permission. Government officials should investigate such unauthorised construction activities and take appropriate action," former Coonoor MLA Shanthi Ramu said.
Also Read