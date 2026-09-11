Three Men Killed After Speeding Vehicle Hits Them While Eating On Bijnor Highway
The group was travelling with horses for a fair in Punjab, when they stopped briefly before reaching the canal road turn.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Bijnor: Three men were killed in a road accident on the Najibabad-Kotwali highway in Uttar Pradesh late Thursday night, while they were travelling from Rudrapur to a fair in Punjab with horses.
The three stopped near the Bashirpur canal road to eat, when a speeding vehicle heading towards Haridwar hit them. All three died on the spot, while 13-year-old Prince and 12-year-old Sunny, who were playing nearby, narrowly escaped.
After receiving information about the accident, local police reached the spot and sent the three bodies for post-mortem examination. An investigation was also launched.
According to SP City Krishna Gopal, the incident took place around 12.30 am. Amandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Jaggu, Prince and Sunny were travelling to Punjab in a pickup vehicle carrying horses.
Before reaching a turn on the Bashirpur canal road in Najibabad, the group decided to stop for a while. After parking the pickup, the three men sat on the ground near the highway and began eating, while the two teenagers played nearby.
At that point, a speeding vehicle travelling towards Haridwar hit the three men. The impact was so severe that Amandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Jaggu died at the scene.
Prince and Sunny were playing nearby when the accident occurred and escaped unharmed.
Driver Flees From Spot
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the collision. However, the vehicle's bumper broke off and fell at the accident site while the driver was fleeing. The vehicle's number plate also came off and was found at the spot, along with the bumper.
Police took the bumper and number plate into custody and launched a search for the driver and the vehicle involved in the accident.
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