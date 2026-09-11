ETV Bharat / state

Three Men Killed After Speeding Vehicle Hits Them While Eating On Bijnor Highway

Bijnor: Three men were killed in a road accident on the Najibabad-Kotwali highway in Uttar Pradesh late Thursday night, while they were travelling from Rudrapur to a fair in Punjab with horses.

The three stopped near the Bashirpur canal road to eat, when a speeding vehicle heading towards Haridwar hit them. All three died on the spot, while 13-year-old Prince and 12-year-old Sunny, who were playing nearby, narrowly escaped.

After receiving information about the accident, local police reached the spot and sent the three bodies for post-mortem examination. An investigation was also launched.

According to SP City Krishna Gopal, the incident took place around 12.30 am. Amandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Jaggu, Prince and Sunny were travelling to Punjab in a pickup vehicle carrying horses.

Before reaching a turn on the Bashirpur canal road in Najibabad, the group decided to stop for a while. After parking the pickup, the three men sat on the ground near the highway and began eating, while the two teenagers played nearby.