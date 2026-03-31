ETV Bharat / state

Three Men, Including Father And Son, Arrested For Killing 15 Dogs In Haryana’s Rewari

Rewari: Police in Haryana’s Rewari district have arrested three men, Ravikant, Shivlal and Rahul, for allegedly killing 15 dogs over two days in Rampura village. The arrests were made following a complaint filed by village sarpanch Naresh Yadav, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Police said further investigation into the case is currently underway.

Rampura Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar said the police received information that some individuals were roaming through the village and beating dogs with sticks. Following the complaint, a case was registered, and the three accused were taken into custody.

What Had Happened?