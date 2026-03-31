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Three Men, Including Father And Son, Arrested For Killing 15 Dogs In Haryana’s Rewari

After a dog bit their calf, three men killed 15 dogs in Rewari. Police arrested the suspects following a complaint by the sarpanch.

Police personnel with the accused.
Police personnel with the accused. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Rewari: Police in Haryana’s Rewari district have arrested three men, Ravikant, Shivlal and Rahul, for allegedly killing 15 dogs over two days in Rampura village. The arrests were made following a complaint filed by village sarpanch Naresh Yadav, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Police said further investigation into the case is currently underway.

Rampura Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar said the police received information that some individuals were roaming through the village and beating dogs with sticks. Following the complaint, a case was registered, and the three accused were taken into custody.

What Had Happened?

According to the complaint filed on March 29, 2026, the accused had been moving across different streets in the village for the past few days, targeting stray dogs. The incident created panic among residents, with women and children reportedly afraid to leave their homes.

The sarpanch stated that the violence was triggered after a dog allegedly bit a calf in a cattle shed located behind a college on Rampura Road. Enraged by the incident, the accused went on a rampage, attacking dogs with sticks over a span of two days.

Most of the animals killed were reportedly small puppies, further intensifying fear and outrage within the village. Residents alerted the Sarpanch, who then approached the police, leading to the arrests.

Also Read:

  1. Rs 1,000 Fine For Dog Owner If Pet Found Without Leash On Street Under Proposed DMC Act Revision
  2. Over 1.5 Lakh Stray Dogs In J&K Urban Areas, 2 Lakh Dog Bites Reported Despite Government Efforts
  3. Four-Year-Old Loses Eye In Stray Dog Attack In Bhuvanagiri, Residents Demand Action

TAGGED:

REWARI DOGS DEATH ARREST
REWARI FATHER SON ARREST
15 DOGS KILLED
15 DOGS KILLED IN REWARI

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