Three Members Of The Same Family Murdered In Karnataka, Accused Arrested In Bengaluru

A team from the Vijayanagara district police visited the crime scene in Kotturu and carried out a detailed inspection. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Tilak Nagar police have taken into custody Akshay, the prime accused in the murder of three members of his family in Kotturu village of Vijayanagara district in Karnataka.

According to the police, Akshay was detained after he approached the Tilak Nagar police station around noon on Monday, attempting to file a complaint stating that his father, mother, and sister were missing. He claimed the family had come to Bengaluru for treatment related to his father’s heart ailment and later disappeared.

However, during initial questioning, Akshay reportedly gave vague and inconsistent responses regarding when the family arrived in the city and where they went missing. His evasive answers raised suspicion among officers, following which he was subjected to intensive interrogation.