ETV Bharat / state

Three Members Of Same Family Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Surat

Surat: Three members of the same family were found dead in Haripura Soya Sheri area of Lal Gate in Surat. Preliminary suspicion points towards a case of mass suicide, though the exact cause of death is yet to be determined.

According to initial information, the bodies of 36-year-old Faiz Ahmed, his 32-year-old wife Mubina Ahmed, and their 13-year-old son Noman Ahmed were found in separate rooms of their residence. A large crowd gathered at the spot after the news roke in the area.

Details reveal that Faiz Ahmed was into chemical business, and the entire family had returned to Surat just four days ago after completing a trip to Saudi Arabia. The reason behind the death still remains a mystery.