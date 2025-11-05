ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of Bihar Polls, 3 Members Of JDU Leader's Family Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

Purnea: As Bihar prepares for the first phase of assembly elections on Thursday, the elder brother of JDU leader Niranjan Kushwaha and his wife and daughter were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their residence in Bihar’s Purnea district late Tuesday night, police said.

According to Niranjan Kushwaha, "Late at night, the daughter slipped on the stairs at home. The father, who went to rescue her, lost his balance and fell. His wife, who witnessed the accident, also went into shock and died in the hospital."

The deceased were identified as Naveen Kushwaha, along with his wife Kanchan Mala Singh and daughter Tanu Priya, residing in the European colony under the Kehat Police Station limits. Upon receiving the information, the Police arrived at the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem. They have launched an investigation into the incident.

Sweety Sehrawat, Superintendent of Police of Purnea district, said, “Everyone was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead after examination.” "Naveen had a mark on his neck. His wife was already ill. Tanu Priya also has a head injury. The bodies of all three have been sent for post-mortem. The cause of death will be known only after the report," she added.