Ahead Of Bihar Polls, 3 Members Of JDU Leader's Family Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances
The police said that the cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 10:16 AM IST
Purnea: As Bihar prepares for the first phase of assembly elections on Thursday, the elder brother of JDU leader Niranjan Kushwaha and his wife and daughter were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their residence in Bihar’s Purnea district late Tuesday night, police said.
According to Niranjan Kushwaha, "Late at night, the daughter slipped on the stairs at home. The father, who went to rescue her, lost his balance and fell. His wife, who witnessed the accident, also went into shock and died in the hospital."
The deceased were identified as Naveen Kushwaha, along with his wife Kanchan Mala Singh and daughter Tanu Priya, residing in the European colony under the Kehat Police Station limits. Upon receiving the information, the Police arrived at the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem. They have launched an investigation into the incident.
Sweety Sehrawat, Superintendent of Police of Purnea district, said, “Everyone was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead after examination.” "Naveen had a mark on his neck. His wife was already ill. Tanu Priya also has a head injury. The bodies of all three have been sent for post-mortem. The cause of death will be known only after the report," she added.
Locals said that Naveen Kushwaha, a prominent businessman, had also contested in the Lok Sabha elections as a BSP candidate. Forensic experts are collecting evidence from the spot.
Meanwhile, the doctor who inspected the three at the hospital said that it does not appear to be an incident of natural death. "Tanu Priya was treated first, then Kanchan Mala. Half an hour later, Naveen Kushwaha was brought to the hospital. Naveen had a mark on his neck. After a while, all three died one by one,” the doctor said.
Sub-Inspector Uday Kumar, who was the first to arrive at the scene, said, “At first glance, we believe that the daughter was unable to bear the death of her father, leading to her death. It is suspected that the wife suffered a heart attack after seeing the death of her husband and daughter, which led to her death. The police are investigating every aspect and are awaiting the postmortem report."
VIDEO | Purnia, Bihar: Three members of a family found dead under mysterious circumstances. The deceased include businessman Naveen Kushwaha, elder brother of JD(U) leader Niranjan Kushwaha, his wife Kanchan Mala Singh and daughter Tannu Priya. Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu… pic.twitter.com/EJuJEjvE2i— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2025
Expressing condolences over the death, Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, said, "I think the post-mortem report will reveal what actually happened. I would want the district administration to do a thorough probe and find out what happened. Prima facie, I won't call it natural death. It is a suspicious case."
