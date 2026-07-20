ETV Bharat / state

Three Members Of Family Die In Suspected Suicide Pact In Rajasthan's Karauli, Son Critical

Villagers gather near the residence of Ramdayal Bairwa in Baloti village ( ETV Bharat )

Karauli: Three members of a family died in an alleged case of collective suicide in Baloti village under Sapotra subdivision of Rajasthan's Karauli district on Monday, while a fourth family member is in critical condition at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Ramdayal Bairwa (45), his wife Rajbai Bairwa (40), and their elder son Laxminarayan Bairwa (25). Their younger son, Vijayraj Bairwa, is undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital in Jaipur. Sapotra Station House Officer Abhijeet Meena, along with police personnel, and senior officials including the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and the Tehsildar, visited the village and launched an investigation.