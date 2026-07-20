Three Members Of Family Die In Suspected Suicide Pact In Rajasthan's Karauli, Son Critical
Police said both sons were reportedly suffering from intellectual disabilities. However, the exact reason behind the suspected suicide has not yet been established.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
Karauli: Three members of a family died in an alleged case of collective suicide in Baloti village under Sapotra subdivision of Rajasthan's Karauli district on Monday, while a fourth family member is in critical condition at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.
The deceased have been identified as Ramdayal Bairwa (45), his wife Rajbai Bairwa (40), and their elder son Laxminarayan Bairwa (25). Their younger son, Vijayraj Bairwa, is undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital in Jaipur.
Sapotra Station House Officer Abhijeet Meena, along with police personnel, and senior officials including the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and the Tehsildar, visited the village and launched an investigation.
DSP Meena Meena said post-mortem examinations of Rajbai Bairwa and Laxminarayan Bairwa are being conducted at the Sub-District Hospital in Sapotra. Since Ramdayal Bairwa died in Jaipur, his body is expected to be brought to Baloti village late Monday night. According to police, Ramdayal worked as a daily wage labourer and was the sole breadwinner of the family.
Police said both sons were reportedly suffering from intellectual disabilities. However, the exact reason behind the suspected suicide has not yet been established. Officials said the cause of the incident will become clear only after the post-mortem reports and an investigation.
Suicide is not a solution: If someone is going through a difficult time or needs help, please reach out to a trusted person or a helpline. If you are having suicidal thoughts, are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, call the Sneha Foundation helpline - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821. The helpline is open Monday through Saturday from 8 AM to 10 PM.
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