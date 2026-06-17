Three-Member Panel Formed To Probe Errors In School Textbooks In Odisha
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed officials concerned to take immediate action and rectify the errors, report Bhawani Shankar Das/Sanjib Kumar Ray.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Taking exception to as many as 1,678 errors in the newly introduced school textbooks for Classes I to VIII, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday directed strict action against officials responsible for the mistakes.
A three-member high-level committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Development Commissioner Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh to probe the issue. The Chief Minister has directed the panel to submit a report within seven days and take strict action against the culprits.
The Chief Minister chaired a meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan regarding the errors observed in the school textbooks of the state government. The meeting was held through video conferencing with School and Public Education Minister Nityanand Gond, Chief Secretary Anu Garg and senior officers of various departments.
The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to take immediate action to correct the errors. He said, based on the report of the committee formed under the chairmanship of the Development Commissioner, strict action will be taken against the responsible officer/institution.
Meanwhile, politics has heated up over the issue with the BJD and Congress parties launching a sharp attack on the state government. Congress' student's wing, NSUI announced that it will gherao the residence of the School and Mass Education Minister over the issue on Thursday.
ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ପାଠ୍ୟପୁସ୍ତକରେ ପରିଲକ୍ଷିତ ହୋଇଥିବା ତ୍ରୁଟିକୁ ନେଇ ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ @MohanMOdisha ଙ୍କ ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷତାରେ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ବୈଠକ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହୋଇଛି। ବୈଠକରେ ପାଠ୍ୟପୁସ୍ତକ ତ୍ରୁଟି ଉପରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କଡ଼ା ଆଭିମୁଖ୍ୟ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଏହି ତ୍ରୁଟି ସୁଧାରିବା ପାଇଁ ତୁରନ୍ତ… pic.twitter.com/JNLtZjNeaj— Nityananda Gond (@NityanandaBJP) June 17, 2026
While the Congress has demanded the resignation of the School and Mass Education Minister, the BJD demanded withdrawal of the faulty textbooks and a high-level investigation into the matter. BJD spokesperson Dr Lenin Mohanty said, "This is not just a common proofreading error, but a serious matter that creates misconceptions among children about history, geography, culture and Odia identity. All the faulty textbooks must be withdrawn immediately and a high-level investigation be conducted and action taken against the responsible officials," he said, adding his party will raise the inside and outside the Assembly.
Former Higher Education Minister and Nayagarh MLA Arun Sahu said, "Education is not the priority of the BJP government. The mistakes in the book are visible in the media. But the state government does not see it. If we tamper with education, the next generation will be destroyed," he said.
The Congress alleged that experts' advice was not taken while preparing the textbooks. The party has demanded strict action against the responsible officials and an apology from the Chief Minister. OPCC President Bhakti Dash said, "This is not just a printing error, but a blatant example of the government's negligence towards the education system."
Also Read
After Row, NCERT To Replace Covered-Up 'Dancing Girl' Image With Original Version In Class 9 Textbook