ETV Bharat / state

Three-Member Panel Formed To Probe Errors In School Textbooks In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Taking exception to as many as 1,678 errors in the newly introduced school textbooks for Classes I to VIII, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday directed strict action against officials responsible for the mistakes.

A three-member high-level committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Development Commissioner Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh to probe the issue. The Chief Minister has directed the panel to submit a report within seven days and take strict action against the culprits.

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan regarding the errors observed in the school textbooks of the state government. The meeting was held through video conferencing with School and Public Education Minister Nityanand Gond, Chief Secretary Anu Garg and senior officers of various departments.

The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to take immediate action to correct the errors. He said, based on the report of the committee formed under the chairmanship of the Development Commissioner, strict action will be taken against the responsible officer/institution.