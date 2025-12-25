Top Maoist Leader Ganesh Uike, Carrying Rs 1.1 Cr Bounty, Among 4 Killed In Gunfight In Odisha
The gunfight took place in Gumma forest in Belghar police station area on Wednesday night.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 12:02 PM IST|
Updated : December 25, 2025 at 1:17 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike, carrying a bounty of Rs 1.1 crore on his head, was gunned down along with three other ultras in Odisha, police said on Thursday.
The Maoists, including a woman cadre, were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district. The gunfight took place in Gumma forest in the Belghar police station area on Wednesday night.
Apart from Uike, the two other male Naxals were identified as CPI(Maoist)'s area committee member Bari alias Rakesh, and dalam member Amrit, both from Chhattisgarh, a senior police officer said, adding the two carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 23.65 lakh on their heads.
The body of another woman cadre was recovered close to the encounter site on Thursday morning, the officer said, adding she is yet to be identified. Acting on a tip-off, a small mobile team of the SOG (Special Operations Group) of Odisha Police launched a combing operation in the forest, when they encountered the Maoists.
"An intense exchange of gunfire took place, leading to the death of the Maoists," he said. A revolver, a .303 rifle and a walkie-talkie set were seized. There has been no casualty on the side of the security forces, the officer said, adding that combing operations have been intensified in the area. The gunfight took place a day after 22 Maoists surrendered before Odisha DGP YB Khurania in neighbouring Malkangiri district.
Also Read: