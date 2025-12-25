ETV Bharat / state

Top Maoist Leader Ganesh Uike, Carrying Rs 1.1 Cr Bounty, Among 4 Killed In Gunfight In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike, carrying a bounty of Rs 1.1 crore on his head, was gunned down along with three other ultras in Odisha, police said on Thursday.

The Maoists, including a woman cadre, were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district. The gunfight took place in Gumma forest in the Belghar police station area on Wednesday night.

Apart from Uike, the two other male Naxals were identified as CPI(Maoist)'s area committee member Bari alias Rakesh, and dalam member Amrit, both from Chhattisgarh, a senior police officer said, adding the two carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 23.65 lakh on their heads.