ETV Bharat / state

Three Malayalis Die In Germany Apartment Fire; Families Await Return Of Mortal Remains

Idukki/Kollam/Ernakulam: Three Malayalis died in a fire that broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Bochum, Germany, leaving their families and home communities in Kerala devastated. The victims were identified as Nova Sabu from Idukki, Anjali Sheela Joy from Kollam and Sivin Johny (26) from Kalady in Ernakulam district.

The fire broke out around 4.15 AM on Tuesday at a building on Poststrasse in the Hofstede area of Bochum. Thick smoke reportedly spread through the building, making rescue efforts difficult. German authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the families of the three young Malayalis, who had travelled to Germany in pursuit of education and employment. Efforts are under way, with the assistance of Indian diplomatic authorities and NORKA, to bring their mortal remains back to Kerala.

Nova Arrived Three Months Ago

Nova Sabu, a native of Shanthigram in Kattappana, Idukki district, had moved to Germany about three months ago to pursue her studies.

Panchayat member Lalachan said efforts had begun to repatriate her mortal remains with the assistance of the local MP, the Malayali community and representatives of the Catholic Church.

Nova's family learnt of the tragedy on Tuesday evening after repeated attempts to contact her by phone failed. The family subsequently made inquiries and learnt about the incident.

Her untimely death has plunged her hometown into grief, with residents remembering her as a young woman whose future held considerable promise.

Anjali Moved In Last Week

Anjali Sheela Joy, the youngest daughter of Joy D and Sheela of Aswathi Nivas at Chemakkad in Perinad, Kollam district, had moved to Germany in July for employment. She was working at a warehouse in Bochum.

Anjali reportedly moved into the apartment where the fire occurred only last week. She used to call her family every day, and the absence of her usual call on the day of the incident raised concerns among her relatives.