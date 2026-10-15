Three Malayalis Die In Germany Apartment Fire; Families Await Return Of Mortal Remains
The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the families of the three young Malayalis, who had travelled to Germany in pursuit of education and employment.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Idukki/Kollam/Ernakulam: Three Malayalis died in a fire that broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Bochum, Germany, leaving their families and home communities in Kerala devastated. The victims were identified as Nova Sabu from Idukki, Anjali Sheela Joy from Kollam and Sivin Johny (26) from Kalady in Ernakulam district.
The fire broke out around 4.15 AM on Tuesday at a building on Poststrasse in the Hofstede area of Bochum. Thick smoke reportedly spread through the building, making rescue efforts difficult. German authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the families of the three young Malayalis, who had travelled to Germany in pursuit of education and employment. Efforts are under way, with the assistance of Indian diplomatic authorities and NORKA, to bring their mortal remains back to Kerala.
Nova Arrived Three Months Ago
Nova Sabu, a native of Shanthigram in Kattappana, Idukki district, had moved to Germany about three months ago to pursue her studies.
Panchayat member Lalachan said efforts had begun to repatriate her mortal remains with the assistance of the local MP, the Malayali community and representatives of the Catholic Church.
Nova's family learnt of the tragedy on Tuesday evening after repeated attempts to contact her by phone failed. The family subsequently made inquiries and learnt about the incident.
Her untimely death has plunged her hometown into grief, with residents remembering her as a young woman whose future held considerable promise.
Anjali Moved In Last Week
Anjali Sheela Joy, the youngest daughter of Joy D and Sheela of Aswathi Nivas at Chemakkad in Perinad, Kollam district, had moved to Germany in July for employment. She was working at a warehouse in Bochum.
Anjali reportedly moved into the apartment where the fire occurred only last week. She used to call her family every day, and the absence of her usual call on the day of the incident raised concerns among her relatives.
After attempts to contact her proved unsuccessful, her family sought information through acquaintances. A friend based in the Gulf also made inquiries, following which the family learnt of her death.
Prasanna Payas, a Perinad panchayat member and relative, said Anjali had been academically bright and actively involved in local cultural activities. She had aspired to secure a government job and had appeared for several examinations, including those conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission, before moving to Germany for work.
Efforts are being made to expedite the return of her mortal remains. Local MP N K Premachandran has reportedly urged Indian Ambassador to Germany Ajit Gupte to facilitate the process. State Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh has also confirmed that steps are under way to bring her remains home.
Sivin Reached In September
Sivin Johny, 26, from Kalady in Ernakulam district, was the third Malayali confirmed dead in the fire. He had travelled to Germany about a month ago for his studies.
Sivin had a brother living in Germany, while his mother had passed away earlier.
German police are investigating the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Meanwhile, relatives of all three victims are awaiting the return of their mortal remains to Kerala, as coordination with the relevant authorities continues.
Also read
Disproportionate Assets Case: Keralam HC Grants Bail To Former DGP Tomin Thachankary, Suspends 4-Year Sentence
Keralam: Child Rights Panel Registers Case Into Minor’s Suicide Over Alleged Police Harassment