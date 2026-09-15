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Three Major Drug And Arms Networks Busted In Punjab; Eight Arrested With Heroin And Opium

Three Major Drug And Arms Networks Busted In Punjab; Eight Arrested With Heroin And Opium ( X/@DGPPunjabPolice )

In a statement on his official X handle, Director General of Police Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the Commissionerate Police Amritsar recovered 9.549 kg heroin, 5.459 kg opium besides an illegal .30-bore pistol from the eight arrested accused.

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough against drug smuggling and illegal arms trade in Punjab, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted three major drugs and arms supply networks arresting eight accused and recovering a huge quantity of contraband and a pistol, police said on Tuesday.

According to the DGP, preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were allegedly linked to foreign-based smugglers and were receiving consignments of heroin, opium and illegal arms through drones for further distribution. Police have also established links between the accused and other associates involved in the supply network, he said.

Separate FIRs have been registered at PS Cantonment, PS A-Division and PS Chheharta, Amritsar, police said adding further investigation is underway to uncover the complete backward and forward linkages, identify other persons involved and dismantle the wider drug and illegal arms trafficking network.

The recovery comes two days after Gurdaspur Police, in coordination with a central agency, foiled a cross-border arms smuggling module following a hot chase apprehending five accused and recovering six pistols, along with 49 live cartridges of .30-calibre and 9mm ammunition.

According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that the weapons were smuggled through drones. One of the arrested accused has a criminal history involving 26 FIRs pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act and NDPS Act offences. An FIR has been registered at PS Dorangla, Gurdaspur in the case.