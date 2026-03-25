ETV Bharat / state

Three Maharashtra Villages Suspend LPG Use For Six Months To Save Fuel Amid Global Shortage

Dhule: In a unique initiative, three villages in the Dhule district of Maharashtra have suspended the use of LPG cylinders for six months to help save fuel amid a global energy disruption due to the US-Israel-Iran war and subsequent gas shortage.

Led by Padma Shri Chaitram Pawar, the villages of Baripada, Mohgaon, and Chavdipada have passed a unanimous resolution putting national interest first and conserving fuel.

Pawar, honoured in 2025 for his work in afforestation, water conservation, and wildlife preservation, emphasised the importance of this sacrifice.

Recently, the sarpanch called for a meeting that was attended by a large number of people, including deputy sarpanchs, villagers, and office-bearers of various organisations. They adopted a unanimous resolution, 'National interest is supreme’, according to which they decided to make this sacrifice for people living in cities who do not have alternative forms of fuel.