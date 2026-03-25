Three Maharashtra Villages Suspend LPG Use For Six Months To Save Fuel Amid Global Shortage
Three villages in the Dhule district of Maharashtra stopped LPG use for six months to save fuel amid a global shortage.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Dhule: In a unique initiative, three villages in the Dhule district of Maharashtra have suspended the use of LPG cylinders for six months to help save fuel amid a global energy disruption due to the US-Israel-Iran war and subsequent gas shortage.
Led by Padma Shri Chaitram Pawar, the villages of Baripada, Mohgaon, and Chavdipada have passed a unanimous resolution putting national interest first and conserving fuel.
Pawar, honoured in 2025 for his work in afforestation, water conservation, and wildlife preservation, emphasised the importance of this sacrifice.
Recently, the sarpanch called for a meeting that was attended by a large number of people, including deputy sarpanchs, villagers, and office-bearers of various organisations. They adopted a unanimous resolution, 'National interest is supreme’, according to which they decided to make this sacrifice for people living in cities who do not have alternative forms of fuel.
“We wanted to contribute to our country in a small but significant way. Our villages have 110 gas connections. In these times, when there is a severe shortage of LPG cylinders, we can sacrifice for the larger good,” he said.
The villages are known for such community-driven initiatives as organic farming, plastic-free campaigns, and educational programmes. It was witnessed during COVID-19 as well, when a local youth established a library to support learning.
Meanwhile, in Raigad district, the LPG shortage has forced many hotels, resorts, and eateries to revert to traditional wood-fired stoves. While this provides tourists with a unique and authentic rustic dining experience, it has created challenges for hotel staff, who must work harder to prepare meals. Dishes that usually cook quickly on gas stoves now take twice as long over wood fires.
“We have been staying in Diveagar for two days. The staff is under pressure to serve hot meals despite the scorching summer heat and the difficulties of cooking with firewood,” said a visiting tourist.
The government has stopped commercial gas supplies, leading to long queues and limited restaurant menus across the country. Many eateries are warning of potential shutdowns if the LPG shortage continues.
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