Three Lion Cubs Die In A Single Day In Gujarat's Amreli
The deaths of the three cubs has caused a stir in the Wildlife Department, which has begun an investigation into the matter.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Amreli: In an alarming development with regard to wildlife conservation, three lion cubs have died in a single day at different locations in Gujarat's Amreli sending wildlife officials into a tizzy.
It is understood that the carcass of a lion cub was found under suspicious circumstances in the revenue area of Dalkhaniya village on Friday. It is suspected that the cub may have been killed by poachers. Upon receiving the information, a Forest Department team arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.
The same day, a lion cub—believed to be only two or three days old—was found dead in Hamapur village, Bagsara Taluka. The Forest Department is investigating the death of this very young cub. Another lion cub died following a conflict among lions in the Paniya Range area. However, the full details of the incident will only become clear after the post-mortem report is received.
RFO Hina Patel stated that the lioness associated with the deceased cub killed in the inter-l conflict has been secured, and the cub's carcass has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The exact cause of death will be determined once the report is available.
The deaths of three lion cubs in a single day have caused an alarm in the Forest Department.
Lion enthusiasts and wildlife activists are worried about the steadily increasing number of lion deaths. Some have even accused the Forest Department of attempting to cover up the matter.
Wildlife activist Himanshu Bhatt stated that the death of three lion cubs in a single day is a very serious matter and demanded an impartial, high-level inquiry. He alleged that the Forest Department has been known to cover up such incidents in the past and added that he would raise this issue at a higher level.
Meanwhile, the Forest Department has initiated an investigation into various aspects of the incident, and further details are expected to emerge following the post-mortem report.
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