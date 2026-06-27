ETV Bharat / state

Three Lion Cubs Die In A Single Day In Gujarat's Amreli

Amreli: In an alarming development with regard to wildlife conservation, three lion cubs have died in a single day at different locations in Gujarat's Amreli sending wildlife officials into a tizzy.

It is understood that the carcass of a lion cub was found under suspicious circumstances in the revenue area of Dalkhaniya village on Friday. It is suspected that the cub may have been killed by poachers. Upon receiving the information, a Forest Department team arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

A view of the forest area in Amreli (ETV Bharat)

The same day, a lion cub—believed to be only two or three days old—was found dead in Hamapur village, Bagsara Taluka. The Forest Department is investigating the death of this very young cub. Another lion cub died following a conflict among lions in the Paniya Range area. However, the full details of the incident will only become clear after the post-mortem report is received.